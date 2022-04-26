Fatlip & Blu Share 'Hollywood Celebrity' Featuring Bilal From 'Live From the End of the World Vol. 1 (Demos)' LP

Following a run of singles, enigmatic Los Angeles emcees Fatlip (The Pharcyde) and Blu (Blu & Exile) will release their hotly anticipated album, Live From the End of the World Vol. 1 (Demos), this Friday, April 29 via Los Angeles/Tokyo-based label Guilty By Association (GBA).

Bringing two legends together like this feels like cause for celebration, and today, they shared the final preview of the project with "Hollywood Celebrity" ft. Bilal and produced by Sa-Ra Creative Partners.

In this upbeat track, Bilal laces Sa-Ra Creative Partners' hard-edged bleeps with his distinctive vocals, an example of how underground hip-hop's leading lights like Del the Funky Homosapien, Gift of Gab, Chali 2na and more show up throughout the LP to bring their own good vibes to this apocalyptic get-down.

It follows previously released singles - the Knxwledge-produced "Street Life" featuring MC Eiht, the Madlib-produced, ode to golden age West Coast hip hop "Gangsta Rap" and "Good For The Soul," featuring Hemlock Ernst (Future Islands' Samuel T. Herring) and Rass Kass.

Featuring production from some of the most forward-thinking beatmakers in existence, Live From the End of the World is one transmission you won't want to miss-even if the sky is falling down around you.

The album was executively produced by GBA head Chris Shaw, who first met Fatlip backstage at Coachella when he was a backup dancer (not the sexy kind) for Spike Jonze's little brother, Sam Spiegel.

Following an impromptu jam session, "Good For The Soul" emerged and shortly after that, Blu and Fatlip got to work on a real-deal album, culminating in Live From the End of the World's ten speaker-knocking cuts. The album then offers a chance for fans to hear rare new material from Fatlip, as he and the ever-prolific Blu surround themselves with fellow hip hop vanguards.

Further anchoring Shaw's personal connection to the album, Live From the End of the World will arrive accompanied by gorgeously impressionistic cover art courtesy of his grandfather-in-law and late abstract painter, Harold Anton, whose work lends a sense of calm that belies the album's foreboding title.

Speaking of: The album title itself was actually decided upon well before modern life felt like, well, the end of the world-but when Blu and Fatlip's creative juices combine, any anxiety about the future simply slips from your fingers. It's music to guide listeners through a host of global catastrophes and beyond, a reminder that even when the ground seems to disappear from under us there'll always be music to keep our feet planted on terra firma.

Listen to the new single here: