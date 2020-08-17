Faouzia Set for Live Concert Stream August 20th

will stream at 6pm PST/9pm EST at her YouTube channel

This Thursday, August 20th, powerhouse vocalist Faouzia will host a spectacular live performance event celebrating the release of her critically-acclaimed debut Stripped EP. Faouzia's STRIPPED: Live In Concert takes place at Winnipeg's historic Burton Cummings Theatre and will stream at 6pm PST/9pm EST at her YouTube channel HERE .

Earlier this month, Faouzia released the moving project which was highlighted by intimate versions of the fan-favorite tracks "You Don't Even Know Me" and "Tears of Gold," as well as a brand-new track, " 100 Bandaids ."

Recently, the rising star celebrated reaching over 1 million subscribers on YouTube , gave a stunning performance of her song "Secrets" on Genius Open Mic and appeared on Seventeen's " Tik Tok Reacts ." Earlier this year, Faouzia released tapped chart-topping DJ duo Galantis for the uplifting track "I Fly" featured on SCOOB! THE ALBUM and teamed up global superstar Kelly Clarkson for the released the powerful track, " I Dare You ."

TUNE IN THURSDAY AUGUST 20 AT 6PM PT / 9PM ET

WATCH THE CONCERT HERE

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You