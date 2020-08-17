Faouzia Set for Live Concert Stream August 20th
will stream at 6pm PST/9pm EST at her YouTube channel
This Thursday, August 20th, powerhouse vocalist Faouzia will host a spectacular live performance event celebrating the release of her critically-acclaimed debut Stripped EP. Faouzia's STRIPPED: Live In Concert takes place at Winnipeg's historic Burton Cummings Theatre and will stream at 6pm PST/9pm EST at her YouTube channel HERE.
Earlier this month, Faouzia released the moving project which was highlighted by intimate versions of the fan-favorite tracks "You Don't Even Know Me" and "Tears of Gold," as well as a brand-new track, "100 Bandaids."
Recently, the rising star celebrated reaching over 1 million subscribers on YouTube, gave a stunning performance of her song "Secrets" on Genius Open Mic and appeared on Seventeen's "Tik Tok Reacts." Earlier this year, Faouzia released tapped chart-topping DJ duo Galantis for the uplifting track "I Fly" featured on SCOOB! THE ALBUM and teamed up global superstar Kelly Clarkson for the released the powerful track, "I Dare You."
TUNE IN THURSDAY AUGUST 20 AT 6PM PT / 9PM ET
WATCH THE CONCERT HERE