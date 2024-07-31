Family Piknik Release Casa De Flamingos Summer 2024 Compilation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For our 80th release on Family Piknik Music, we have selected 10 stunning tracks showcasing our whole musical spectrum, from Indie Dance to Melodic Techno through Afro-House, Deep & Progressive.

Since the beginning, we have always given a big importance to new talents and we've received incredible demos from all around the world. For this new compilation, most of the tracks are composed by emerging artists under development, no matter how many followers they currently have on their socials and spotify. Music is our fuel, we are glad not to consider any marketing aspects when we sign a track on Family Piknik.

Check out these rising talents hailing from Eastern Europe, Turkey, Argentina, Middle East and France flying with us on this new Casa de Flamingos opus.

