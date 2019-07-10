Fallow Land Unveils New Single From Upcoming LP on Spartan Records

Spartan Records recently announced that they will release Slow Down, Rockstar, the debut LP from Fallow Land on July 26th. You can hear a new single from the album now (see the Alternative premiere).

"Twinkly and rhythmic at its core, the track is about the struggle of finding a balance between emotional and physical intimacy" says the Alternative of the new single. Brooklyn Vegan points out "The album was recorded with Matt Bayles, and if you dig Matt's work with Minus the Bear, Foxing, and Caspian, there's a good chance you're gonna dig this new Fallow Land album too"

Listen here:

Ann Arbor's Fallow Land was born in a time of trepidation - a period of unease and anxiety following multiple losses. It was during this time that guitarist/vocalist Whit Fineberg crossed paths with guitarist Evan Veasy and began a project fueled by catharsis and creativity.

Slow Down, Rockstar marks a sonic progression. In the spirit of bands like Foxing, American Football, and Minus the Bear, the record is driven by rhythmically-nuanced textures. The sum of the intricate instrumentation and layers create a lush and mathy soundscape. "The record is often based around washy arpeggios drenched in reverb and chorus," says Fineberg. "The addition of Scott Kendall (bass/synth) and Evan Laybourn (drums/synth) has had a huge impact on the band sonically. Scott's bass playing is a lot more sparse, subtle, and lyrical than what you've heard from Fallow Land in the past. Evan Laybourn's drumming is nuanced and textural. Together they provide the rhythmic and harmonic foundation of Fallow Land." While records within this genre can border on self-indulgent, Slow, Down Rockstar remains accessible, memorable, and melodically compelling throughout the entire album.

To bring Slow Down, Rockstar to life, Fallow Land partnered with acclaimed engineer Matt Bayles (Isis, Minus the Bear, Pearl Jam) to produce and mix the record. "Matt was wonderful to work with. He pushed us hard and believed in our ability to produce," says Fineberg. " After pre-production we booked 12 days in Stone Gossard's recording studio and watched the songs start to evolve into what they are today. We all learned an incredible amount from working with him." When Fallow Land emerged from the studio, the record reflected the exploration the band committed to while tracking - a desire to push themselves into bolder and more experimental territory. While Slow Down, Rockstar does resonate on a headier level sonically, it is entirely without pretension. The clarity of the lyrics and vocals, the deliberateness of the guitars and rhythm elements, and the tastefulness in the ethereal layers all serve as the perfect vehicle for album's narrative arc.

The evolution of Fallow Land is one that allows for simultaneous cultivation and growth. It is a a sense of confidence and aspiration that propels the band forward as they march steadily toward the release of Slow Down, Rockstar. After a successful year of playing with bands like The Sea and Cake, Emma Ruth Rundle, and Delta Sleep, Fallow Land plans to be touring broadly throughout the US in 2019, including an appearance at the final Bled Fest in Howell, MI and a slew of east coast dates below. Stay tuned to spartanrecords.com for updates on Fallow Land and Slow Down, Rockstar, and preorder the album here.

Tour Dates:

July 26th- Ann Arbor, MI - Blind Pig

July 27th- Athens, OH - Whiskers

July 28th- Pittsburgh, PA - TBA

July 29th- Washington, DC - Galaxy Hut

July 30th- NYC - Gold Sounds

July 31st- Baltimore, MD - TBA

August 1st- Philadelphia, PA - TBA

August 2nd- Boston, MA - TBA

August 3rd- Albany, NY - TBA

August 4th- Buffalo, NY - House Show

August 5th- Toronto, ON - The Baby G





