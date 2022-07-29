Fable Releases Debut Album 'Shame', New Single 'Swarm' Out Now

Fable today releases her much anticipated debut album Shame, out now via Naim Records. The Devon-born singer-songwriter will be performing songs from the twelve track collection at a headline show at London's iconic venue The Lexington on 6th August.

Shame is rooted in the present, but draws from the past, taking inspiration from the likes of Portishead and Kate Bush, whilst being acutely aware of the challenges Fable's generation faces. "Being human is more complicated than it has ever been," Fable explains.

"I've seen so many young people just spinning in information, feeling like they have all the knowledge but none of the power. I think I'm here to say 'Look, keep it simple, f all of this hype, delete your social media, empower your own experience, compare notes with your child self. What would they think? Being happy doesn't make you ignorant to the world's problems. Love yourself and the everyday s.' It's all here."

Turbulent new single 'Swarm', also out today, began one grey-skied Welsh morning in lockdown, listening to Radiohead and strumming the same two chords for an hour. Speaking on the single, Fable says: "I had the lyric 'Where do I end, where does the world begin?' scrawled in my notepad. It's making a stab at a difficult subject: What is I? These are the things that go through your mind when you start self-isolation, before the pandemic's even begun."

Having last year relaunched an impressive fledgling career that had already included performing at Glastonbury and collaborating with Orbital, Fable's second coming has been met with enthusiasm from tastemakers, including NME, 6 Music, CLASH and The Independent, notably for the trip hop and neo soul blending 'Orbiting', which has racked up over a million streams, the emotionally introspective 'Womb', and the 6 Music-playlisted title track 'Shame'. Signed to Naim Records, the label wing of the award-winning premium audio brand, and an ambassador for mental health charity My Black Dog, she has recorded a debut album of genre-fluid, searingly honest and darkly beautiful music that spans from urgent post punk to introspective electronica, whilst posing questions that are both timely and personal, yet timeless.

