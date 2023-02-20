FOCUS Announce Re-Scheduled & New Dates for April and June 23 For Their Focus 50 Tour

In 2019 Focus released their first studio album for 6 years, Focus 11, which came complete with brand new Roger Dean artwork. The year was then spent touring from South America to Japan and everywhere in between in support of the new album.

With the dawn of 2020 came the 50th anniversary of the formation of Focus. Unfortunately, celebrations had to be put on hold due to global events. 2021 brought the 50th anniversary of Moving Waves, as well as the deluxe boxset Focus50 featuring Blu-ray and CD of the Live In Rio concert and a studio re-record of all the Focus numbers.

2022 meant a return to touring and the band were delighted to be performing again! They continue the re-scheduled tour with some additional dates in April and June 2023.

The timeless classics are still featuring in Hollywood blockbusters: Hocus Pocus has been featured in a global ad campaign for Nike, Top Gear and feature films such as Baby Driver, while Sylvia, and House Of The King will, of course, be on the bill... and of course some of the Focus numbers will make an appearance!

The band are Thijs van Leer (Hammond organ, flute and vocals) and Pierre van der Linden (drums), who are delighted to still be performing 50 years on, together with Menno Gootjes (guitar) and Udo Pannekeet (bass) who are among the cream of Dutch musicians and grew up with the genius of Focus. They are still excited to be getting back to their fans and returning to the stage to play the music they love with the energy and passion of a teenage band!!!!.

The band has toured extensively in the UK and Europe and have the following re-scheduled and new UK dates confirmed for 2023:

Focus Tour Dates April, June & July 2023

April 12th - The Met - Bury

April 13th - The Ferry - Glasgow

April 14th - The Sage - Gateshead

April 15th - Haslemere Hall - Haslemere

April 16th - The Booking Hall - Dover

April 18th - The Stables - Milton Keynes

April 19th - Earl Haig Club - Cardiff

April 20th - Bush Hall - London

April 21st - The Guildhall - Gloucester

April 23rd - The Assembly Rooms Chichester

April 24th - Beaverwood - Chislehurst



June 28th - The Floral Pavilion - New Brighton

June 29th - The Brudenell Centre - Leeds

June 30th - The Tavistock Wharf - Tavistock



July 01st - Alford Rock & Blues - Surrey Festival