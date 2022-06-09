FLETCHER Announces “Meet Her at the Bar”: Pride Month Pop Ups

Critically acclaimed singer/songwriter FLETCHER is thrilled to announce her first-ever Meet Her At The Bar: Pride Month Experience - a one-of-a-kind celebration that finds FLETCHER partnering with Lyft to appear and perform at four culturally significant, women-owned queer bars across the country.

In addition to directly supporting those bars, FLETCHER is raising funds for GLAAD's Rapid Response Initiative and Communities of Color Program. Go here for info on tickets for Meet Her At The Bar, and see below for the full list of dates.

Inspired by The Lesbian Bar Project's efforts to support the country's few remaining lesbian bars - with a goal of preserving safe spaces for queer communities throughout the U.S. - Meet Her At The Bar will kick off June 12 at Pearl Bar in Houston, TX. Just in time for NYC Pride weekend, the fan experience will wrap up on June 24 at the famed Henrietta Hudson in New York City.

Each stop will include unique opportunities for fans to connect as they join FLETCHER in giving back to these essential bars. To that end, all bars participating in the fan experience will receive direct support via merch proceeds, bar sales, and other onsite activations at the events.

"Being on tour again for the last few months and seeing so many Queer people at my shows, dancing, laughing, crying and freely being themselves, has reminded me of the importance of safe spaces," says FLETCHER. "I recently became aware of the incredible work the Lesbian Bar Project has been doing for the past few years in order to help protect these spaces which for decades have served as sanctuaries and safe havens for the Queer community. Their reasearch has shown that in 1980 there were approximately 200 lesbian bars in operation and today there are less than 25. This has inspired me to make a few trips of my own across the country to help uplift and support women-owned Queer spaces in any way I can to ultimately create more of a conversation around the importance of keeping these spaces open for us all, now more than ever."

As part of FLETCHER's collaboration with Lyft, the company has created a unique 'FLETCHER mode' that can be accessed in the Lyft app using code FORFLETCHER to activate a special message from the artist.

Throughout the month of June, FLETCHER is also raising money for GLAAD via her social channels and Lyft will match donations up to $10,000. Capitol Records will also match donations up to $10,000 with all donations going towards GLAAD's Rapid Response Initiative (an effort to protect vulnerable LGBTQ youth from misinformation being deployed against their right to grow up as their authentic selves, in safety, and in peace) and GLAAD's Communities of Color Program (a media-focused program whose mission includes driving change in the Southern U.S. region by educating the public on issues facing the community, as well as reducing HIV and AIDS stigma and accelerating acceptance of LGBTQ people of color).

FLETCHER is currently soliciting donations via her Instagram and Tik Tok- follow the link on her profile to donate now. As of June 12th, fans can find the locations of FLETCHER's Meet Her At The Bar tour along with her other favorite Queer spots in her Apple Maps Hyperlocal guide, HERE.

Stops for Meet Her At A Bar: Pride Month Fan Experience

June 12 - Pearl Bar - Houston, TX

June 17 - As You Are - Washington, D.C.

June 21 - Gossip Grill - San Diego, CA

June 24 - Henrietta Hudson - New York, NY

One of her generation's most fascinating queer icons, FLETCHER headlined the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative Annual Pride Kickoff last Wednesday in New York City. The elite lineup of pop superstars who've previously appeared at the historic bar includes the likes of Madonna, Taylor Swift, and more.

Earlier this year, FLETCHER completed her sold-out headlining tour of North America and Europe - a long-awaited run that included her first-ever performances of hits "Undrunk," the gold-certified "Bitter," and other tracks from her highly lauded EP THE S(EX) TAPES. With new music due out soon, FLETCHER's latest releases include her groundbreaking single "girls girls girls" and "Cherry" featuring Hayley Kiyoko.

Praised by leading outlets like TIME, Wonderland, Harper's Bazaar, Interview Magazine, GQ, NME, The Guardian, and more, FLETCHER hails from Asbury Park, New Jersey, where she cultivated her passion for music and her unforgettably candid storytelling. In 2019 she released her debut EP you ruined new york city for me.

The widely lauded EP features her breakthrough hit "Undrunk," a track that spent several weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, scored the #1 spot on Spotify's Viral Chart and emerged as the fastest-rising song at pop radio from a new artist in the past five years. Released in September 2020, FLETCHER's EP THE S(EX) TAPES hit No. 1 on iTunes across all genres and drew praise from outlets like Teen Vogue, SPIN, PAPER, GQ, and more while the EP's gold-certified lead single "Bitter" is fast approaching 200 million global streams.

FLETCHER continues her triumphant run with recent singles "girls girls girls," - a bold reimagining of Katy Perry's iconic "I Kissed a Girl" (released with Perry's early stamp of approval) - and "Cherry" featuring trailblazing pop star Hayley Kiyoko. The intimately detailed and intoxicating tracks cemented FLETCHER's status as one of her generation's most fascinating queer icons.

Over the years, FLETCHER has sold out several headline tours and landed impressive slots at major festivals. Her recent 2022 headline tour of North America and Europe sold out within minutes of going on sale. FLETCHER was also nominated for a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist and landed on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list for 2022. To date, FLETCHER's television performances include "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "TODAY," and "Ellen." She will release her debut album this fall via Capitol Records.