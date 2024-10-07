FINNEAS Details North American Dates 'For Cryin' Out Loud!: The Tour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multiple GRAMMY® and Academy Award-winning artist, songwriter, and producer, FINNEAS extends his For Cryin’ Out Loud! : The Tour with fourteen coast-to-coast U.S. performances on his largest global headlining tour to date. Bad Suns will join as a special guest on all stateside performances. His Live Nation produced upcoming run, taking place the first half of next year, will see the talented artist perform 30+ shows in Australia, New Zealand, the U.S., Ireland, the UK, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, and France.Full routing for the 2025 shows and ticketing information for the U.S. are available below.

FINNEAS’ highly anticipated second album For Cryin’ Out Loud!, released this past Friday via Interscope Records, has thrilled fans and critics with his self-produced sophomore album. The album came with an official music video for “Lotus Eater” directed byIsaac Ravishankara. Watch HERE.

The ten-time GRAMMY® and two-time Academy Award-winning singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and composer, FINNEAS has quietly emerged as an unassumingly ubiquitous presence in popular music and culture. After the many accolades and achievements in his career to date, his curiosity, excitement, and love for what he does continue to shine through in For Cryin’ Out Loud! (Interscope Records). It’s the result of gathering a handful of friends, heading to the studio as a band, and making music the good old-fashioned way, and it’s as glorious as anything he’s ever done. Listen HERE.

FINNEAS recently sat down with his sister Billie Eilish to discuss his latest album as part of Spotify’s new Countdown To series (watch HERE). He also appeared on The Zane Lowe Show for an in-depth conversation (watch HERE). This week, FINNEAS will perform live on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on October 9, where he will also be joining as a speaking guest.

Tickets for the U.S. shows of For Cryin’ Out Loud! : The Tour will be available starting with various presales including Citi (details below) on Tuesday, October 8, with additional presales running throughout the week. Any remaining tickets will be available during the general on-sale on Friday, October 11 at 10am local time on shop.finneasofficial.com. Presale start + end times will vary by market, check your local listings for more information.

Citi is the official card of the For Cryin’ Out Loud! : The Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, October 8 at 10am local time until Thursday, October 10 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

2024 SHOWS

10/12 – Warsaw – Brooklyn, NY – SOLD OUT

12/21 – Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA*

*supporting Billie Eilish

FOR CRYIN’ OUT LOUD! : THE TOUR

Tue Jan 07 – Auckland, NZ – Auckland Town Hall

Thu Jan 09 – Brisbane, AU – The Fortitude Music Hall

Sat Jan 11 – Sydney, AU – Hordern Pavilion

Mon Jan 13 – Melbourne, AU – Forum Melbourne

Thu Feb 13 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Fri Feb 14 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sun Feb 16 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Tue Feb 18 – Silver Spring, MD – Fillmore Silver Spring

Wed Feb 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Fillmore Philadelphia

Fri Feb 21 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sat Feb 22 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Tue Feb 25 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Wed Feb 26 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed

Thu Feb 27 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis

Sat Mar 01 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Sun Mar 02 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

Tue Mar 04 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Wed Mar 05 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Mon Apr 14 – Dublin, IE – 3 Olympia Theatre

Thu Apr 17 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

Fri Apr 18 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester

Sun Apr 20 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow

Mon Apr 21 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham

Tue Apr 22 – Bristol, UK – Bristol Beacon

Fri Apr 25 – Stockholm, SE – Fållan

Sun Apr 27 – Oslo, NO – ROCKEFELLER

Tue Apr 29 – Hamburg, DE – Grosse Freiheit

Wed Apr 30 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega

Fri May 02 – Berlin, DE – Astra Kulturhaus

Mon May 05 – Brussels, BE – La Madeleine

Tue May 06 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

Wed May 07 – Paris, FR – Trianon

Fri May 09 – Cologne, DE – Live Music Hall

For Cryin’ Out Loud! follows the release of his sister Billie Eilish’s third studio album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT which has further cemented him as one of the most critically acclaimed, award-winning producers and songwriters of his generation. Earlier this year, FINNEAS took home his second Academy Award for “What Was I Made For” which he co-wrote and produced. He is also making his television scoring debut on the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series Disclaimer. The show is written and directed by Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity, Children of Men) and stars Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Lesley Manville, Leila George, Louis Partridge and Hoyeon. Watch the trailer HERE.

FOR CRYIN’ OUT LOUD! [ALBUM]

Starf*cker What’s It Gonna Take To Break Your Heart? Cleats Little Window 2001 Same Old Story Sweet Cherries For Cryin’ Out Loud! Family Feud Lotus Eater

ABOUT FINNEAS

Multi-Academy® and GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer and composer FINNEAS has quietly emerged as an unassumingly ubiquitous presence in popular music and culture. He introduced a heartfelt and hypnotic style on 2019’s debut Blood Harmony EP highlighted by the gold-certified “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night.” 2021 saw him unveil his full-length debut, The Optimist [Interscope Records]. It arrived to widespread acclaim. At the same time, he landed on the covers of publications such as V Man, L’Officiel Hommes USA, American Songwriter, Billboard, Mr. Porter and Mix Magazine and late-night television shows, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. He packed houses on headline tours and performed at festivals such as Coachella. His catalog grew to encompass popular collaborations with Ashe, Ringo Starr, and Lizzy McAlpine in addition to producing and/or co-writing tracks Justin Bieber, Halsey, Demi Lovato, Kid Cudi, girl in red, James Bay, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, and Tove Lo.

He achieved stratospheric success for his work with his sister Billie Eilish, including ten GRAMMY® Awards, headline sets at Coachella and Glastonbury, two Academy® and Golden Globe® Awards both in the category of “Best Original Song” for “No Time To Die” from No Time To Die and “What Was I Made For?” for Barbie. He expanded his oeuvre as a sought-after composer, with a filmography boasting original scores for HBO Max’s award-winning The Fallout and BJ Novak’s Vengeance. In 2022, on behalf of the Disney PIXAR animated hit Turning Red, he wrote the music for the film’s boyband 4*Town. In 2023, he co-wrote and produced the critically acclaimed song “What Was I Made For?” for the Greta Gerwig-directed feature-length Barbie, which earned him his second Academy® Award for Best Original Song and won two GRAMMY® Awards (Best Song Written For Visual Media and Song Of The Year) as well as a Golden Globe Award (Best Original Song). FINNEAS has also scored the upcoming Apple Original series “Disclaimer,” a new psychological thriller from the multi-Academy Award-winning director, writer, producer, cinematographer and editor Alfonso Cuarón.

