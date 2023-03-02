Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
FASCINATOR Announces New Album 'Lovesongs' & Share 'Love Is Coming' Single

The new album will be released on May 5.

Mar. 02, 2023  

Today, the enigmatic Fascinator - aka Johnny Mackay of Children Collide - makes his grand solo return with the new single "Love Is Coming" and announces a new record Lovesongs, out May 5th via Spinning Top.

Featuring production and instrumentation from Loren Humphrey (Florence & The Machine, Lana Del Rey, Arctic Monkeys), the arrangements on "Love Is Coming" are gauzy and organic, signaling a departure from the swirling psychedelia of past projects and ushering in a new era of love and loss.

Speaking on the track, Johnny shares; "You've wept and wallowed like a salty little sad sack in a morbid puddle of regret for what seems like eternity. Too immersed in a foul cloud of mouldy melancholic gloom with a face like a wet weekend to taste hope. You thought you'd never love or be loved again but here's a big ol' golden ray of sunshine dishing giggles and grins and making you feel like yourself for the first time in a long time. An answer to a prayer you forgot you sent. Everything's going to be ok. Love is coming."

Speaking of the production, he continues; "Musically, we tried to get Frippy with the guitar melodies and the tape making the piano sound all wonky was a happy accident."

The accompanying video for "Love is Coming" features a collection of beautiful slow moving vignettes shot in Central Park, NYC, New Jersey and a secret love motel. The video was directed by Lord Fascinator and Promiseland, inspired by Fellini and Wes Anderson, blending fantasy and bohemian composition. The video gives the impression of watching a life in dream sequence unfold through a 60s viewfinder toy. "I wanted it to feel like a warm, sad memory of a long forgotten holiday," Mackay shares.

The lights are coming up once again on Johnny Mackay's solo project, Fascinator, with a newly announced studio album titled Lovesongs. On this latest arrangement, Mackay exchanges sitar loops and rainbow beats for the gentle strumming of acoustic guitar and a diary of heartache. He lays bare his deepest id for all to see; a world-weary romantic with a tender naivety that repeatedly leaves him blindsided by love.

Lovesongs is out May 5 on Spinning Top Records.

Multi-disciplinary artist, producer, composer, and frontman of Children Collide, Johnny Mackay's solo work as Fascinator has seen him tour the world with acts like Tame Impala, The Avalanches, Jagwar Ma and Pond and release two full-length records; 2016's Man and 2018's Water Sign.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo credit: Johann Rashid



