Experimental Pop Auteur Cornelius Releases YMO Cover 'Cue' & Announces Global Tour

Japanese Multi-Instrumentalist and Producer Keigo Oyamada announced the first dates of his 2024 world tour in support of his new album Dream In Dream (Warner Music Japan/Like LTD).

Kicking off with dates at the Paradiso in Amsterdam and London’s Barbican, in September 2024, the artist will perform with his long time touring band featuring Hirohisa Horie on Guitar/Keyboards, Yuko Araki on Drums, and Buffalo Daughter’s Yumiko Ohno on Bass/Moog. In this performance, fans will get to experience a complete synchronization of sound, visuals and lights as Cornelius invites you to drift in between reality and dreams through the hazy, spacious feel of his unique sound.

Today Cornelius shares a live cover of “Cue” by Yellow Magic Orchestra. The video’s release is a bitter-sweet tribute considering the recent passing of Ryuichi Sakamoto and Yukihiro Takahashi in 2023. Over the years, Oyamada has collaborated with each member of YMO separately as well as performing in their touring band as well. Cornelius also played in Japanese supergroup METAFIVE with Takahashi and released two albums.

The experimental pop auteur has built a reputation for pushing musical boundaries. From his earlier work with breakthrough album Fantasma (1997) blending motorik rhythms, French pop melodies, Beach Boys harmonies and glitched electronics to his dramatic shift in tones, forms and spaces in Point (2001) and his live music contributions to the Yellow Magic Orchestra and Yoko Ono’s Plastic Ono band, Cornelius' unique blend of art-pop has earned him a legion of fans worldwide.

Cornelius spoke often about what an influence YMO had on him and his creations. As told to Brooklyn Vegan, “I believe ‘Dream in Dream’ has been influenced by all the music I have heard, but the most profound influence comes from performing and recording,” Oyamada says. “For me, this was thru my experience with the three members of Yellow Magic Orchestra and Yoko Ono.” Working with YMO’s Haruomi Hosono, and the late Ryuichi Sakamoto and Yukihiro Takahashi, relates to not just this record but everything I’ve done.” You can read the full interview here.

On his seventh studio album, 'Dream in Dream' (2023) once again Kiego demonstrates his unparalleled talent as a producer, composer, and visionary artist. Dream In Dream combines intimate moods with innovative layers of electronic and acoustic sounds. Dream in Dream marks his first full-length album since the critically acclaimed 'Mellow Waves' in 2017. The album’s singles and videos, "Change and Vanish”, “Sparks” and "All Things Must Pass," have been released throughout the year.

Tour Dates

9/3/24 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, NL- Tickets available here as of 9/22

9/6/24 – Barbican – London, UK -Tickets available here