Experimental Dance Project Belief Release Self-Titled Debut Album

Belief, the self-titled debut album from the experimental dance music project of Stella Mozgawa(Warpaint, Kurt Vile, Courtney Barnett) and Boom Bip, continues to receive critical praise.

The album was named Album of the Week by Brooklyn Vegan-who declared the LP "a wonderful tribute to a time, place and person, but also a killer record in its own right, not to mention a lot of fun."-and was featured as Bandcamp'sAlbum of the Day.

The record includes tracks like "WOT"-named "an absolute stormer" and one of the best songs of June by Brooklyn Vegan, and remixes from HAAi, Falty DL, Vanishing Twin and the duo's own, Boom Bip. "'I Want To Be' and 'Luther' could make any space feel huge; claustrophobia kicks in with the Drexciya intensity of 'Dreams' and 'WOT'..." says Mojo of the 10-track record.

The band is fresh from a run of dates with Mozgawa's band Warpaint and is gearing up for further shows this fall. More new music from Belief is imminent.

Mozgawa-best known as the drummer of Warpaint and a frequent collaborator with Kurt Vile, Courtney Barnett (whose wildly acclaimed Things Take Time, Take Time she co-produced) and more-and Boom Bip, the legendary, Mercury Prize-nominated L.A. producer born Bryan Charles Hollon, met more than ten years ago when Mozgawa first moved from Australia to L.A. Bonding over their mutual love of techno legends like LFO and 808 State, they found deep musical kinship and began trading ideas in earnest when Hollon took Mozgawa on tour to drum with his Neon Neon project in 2013.

In 2016 they finally found time to cram every synth and bit of gear they owned into Eric Wareheim's Absolutely Studios and jam with a single prompt: What Would Mark Bell Do? Recording hours of improvisation, they've spent chunks of time over the five years since shaping that material, playing under-the-radar shows cheekily billed as Beef to flesh out ideas along the way.

Listen to the new single here: