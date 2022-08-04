Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Experimental Dance Project Belief Release Self-Titled Debut Album

Experimental Dance Project Belief Release Self-Titled Debut Album

The album was named Album of the Week by Brooklyn Vegan.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 4, 2022  

Belief, the self-titled debut album from the experimental dance music project of Stella Mozgawa(Warpaint, Kurt Vile, Courtney Barnett) and Boom Bip, continues to receive critical praise.

The album was named Album of the Week by Brooklyn Vegan-who declared the LP "a wonderful tribute to a time, place and person, but also a killer record in its own right, not to mention a lot of fun."-and was featured as Bandcamp'sAlbum of the Day.

The record includes tracks like "WOT"-named "an absolute stormer" and one of the best songs of June by Brooklyn Vegan, and remixes from HAAi, Falty DL, Vanishing Twin and the duo's own, Boom Bip. "'I Want To Be' and 'Luther' could make any space feel huge; claustrophobia kicks in with the Drexciya intensity of 'Dreams' and 'WOT'..." says Mojo of the 10-track record.

The band is fresh from a run of dates with Mozgawa's band Warpaint and is gearing up for further shows this fall. More new music from Belief is imminent.

Mozgawa-best known as the drummer of Warpaint and a frequent collaborator with Kurt Vile, Courtney Barnett (whose wildly acclaimed Things Take Time, Take Time she co-produced) and more-and Boom Bip, the legendary, Mercury Prize-nominated L.A. producer born Bryan Charles Hollon, met more than ten years ago when Mozgawa first moved from Australia to L.A. Bonding over their mutual love of techno legends like LFO and 808 State, they found deep musical kinship and began trading ideas in earnest when Hollon took Mozgawa on tour to drum with his Neon Neon project in 2013.

In 2016 they finally found time to cram every synth and bit of gear they owned into Eric Wareheim's Absolutely Studios and jam with a single prompt: What Would Mark Bell Do? Recording hours of improvisation, they've spent chunks of time over the five years since shaping that material, playing under-the-radar shows cheekily billed as Beef to flesh out ideas along the way.

Listen to the new single here:




From This Author - Michael Major


Royel Otis Release New Single 'Motels'
August 4, 2022

Produced by Chris Collins (Skeggs, Middle Kids, Ruby Fields) and the duo themselves, a juxtaposition of crisp recordings, jangled guitars and garage-ready rawness stay true to the band’s DIY beginnings. The result is a record of piercing earworms, each layered with comforting harmonies.
THE VIEW Names Ana Navarro & Alyssa Farah Griffin as New Co-Hosts
August 4, 2022

Communications strategist Alyssa Farah Griffin joins the table as co-host in the conservative seat, and a familiar face to “The View” audience, Ana Navarro, has been officially named co-host. The two Republican co-hosts will join moderator Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines on The View panel.
VIDEO: Netflix Shares LOVE IN THE VILLA Film Trailer
August 4, 2022

The film follows a young woman (Kat Graham) takes a trip to romantic Verona, Italy, after a break up, only to find that the villa she reserved was double-booked, and she’ll have to share her vacation with a cynical and very good-looking British man (Tom Hopper). Watch the new video trailer for Love in the Villa now!
VIDEO: DRAG RACE Winner Envy Peru Shares 'It's Raining Men! Them! Femme!' Music Video
August 4, 2022

EnvyDJ Darling Peter (he/him) has launched the label Darling Records, specifically aimed at queer artists, in collaboration with Laser and Sony Music. The first single on the label is 'It's Raining Men! Them! Femme!' by Darling Peter feat. Drag Race winner Envy Peru (she/her) & UK singer Vula. Watch the new music video now!
Lady Gaga Confirmed For JOKER Musical Sequel
August 4, 2022

Lady Gaga is confirmed to join the original Joker film's star Joaquin Phoenix has signed on to return to the role. While Lady Gaga's role in the film has not yet been confirmed, it has been expected that she will most likely star as Joker's villainous sidekick, Harley Quinn. Watch a teaser for the upcoming film now!