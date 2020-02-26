Experience The Beatles' White Album Live! with The Moondogs

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the live performance of The Beatles' White Album by local favorites, The Moondogs, on Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14, at 8 p.m. at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor. The two-day concert event is being presented in conjunction with Hamptons Arts Network's 2020 THAW Fest. Tickets are on sale now for $30, $40 day of, and are available online 24/7 at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500, open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Having been faithfully covering the music of The Beatles for decades, The Moondogs in their current lineup performed their first live concert at Bay Street Theater in 2014, celebrating the 50th anniversary of The Beatles' 1964 arrival in the United States. Since that acclaimed performance, their special, limited-edition, two-night shows have grown into a well-anticipated annual event.



In 2017 the band returned to perform Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, and then again in 2018 to perform the music of George Harrison in celebration of his 75th birthday. Again, in 2019, the band joined Bay Street to perform both Let It Be and Abbey Road. Now, eager fans and Beatles fanatics will have the chance to hear their recreation of the wide-ranging masterpiece known as The White Album.



The Moondogs is made up of keyboardist Fred Gilde, guitarist Mick Hargreaves, keyboardist Dan Koontz, bassist Joe Lauro, guitarist Michael Schiano, guitarist Jeff Levitt, and drummer Howard Silverman. In keeping with the style of The Beatles' legendary harmonies, many of the band members contribute as vocalists.



Hamptons Arts Network (HAN) is a consortium of not-for-profit organizations working together to create a unified arts community in the Hamptons. Their goal is to promote collaboration, partnerships, and shared programming among its members. As well, we advocate for the arts in the area of economic development, tourism, and education. THAW Fest is an annual arts and culture festival held each March to showcase special events hosted by members of HAN. Using promo code: THAW, guests at Baron's Cove can receive a 20 percent discount on weekday stays and a 15 percent discount on weekends during the month of March. To reserve, visit baronscove.com and enter special code THAW or call 844-227-6672 and mention special code THAW.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.





