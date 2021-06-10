Exit Releases Debut Full-Length Album 'Bored In America'

New England Alternative outfit Exit have released their highly anticipated debut full-length Bored In America today. Created over the last year, this is truly a quarantine album with most of the writing and recording happening remotely, production being handled by the band themselves. On today's release, Exit shares "Bored In America is a collection of anthems we made for your summer. Please use responsibly."

Although this is their official debut, they're anything but new to the game. Andrew Manning, TJ Piccirillo and Will Tenney have spent the last 15 years in clubs all over the country touring with the likes of Lauv, Parachute, Cash Cash, Valencia, The Click 5, Bird By Bird and more. What started as a fun way to stay involved in music eventually turned into a passion project for the trio.

After their first collection of demos, Familiar Ground, ended up on the iTunes Alternative chart, the band collaborated with acts like boyband (Dirty Hit), Handguns (Pure Noise) and Story Untold (Hopeless).

"All 3 of us have been in the music business for 15+ years. We made this record because we love what we do, but also because people asked for it," they continue. "We'd step away from the band for 6 or 9 months, and come back to find countless comments, messages, etc. It's awesome that our small group of supporters were so vocal."

Fans can stream Bored In America today below.

Ahead of today's release, Exit teamed up with SypSki, Landon Cube and lil rxspy for the release of "Down & Out (and Punked)." The new age track is infused with a high-powered and heavy-hitting melody, fitting perfectly in the current rise of rock music mixed with a hip-hop flair.

The original version of "Down & Out" was produced by Pacific (Trevor Daniel, 347 Aiden, Xuitcase City, Contradash), while today's release was brought to life by Jordan Mitchel (Aloe Blacc, Ty Dolla $ign, Young Boy Never Broke Again and more) and Andrew Manning from Exit.

Keep an ear out for Bored In America wherever you listen to music, and keep an eye out for their infamous "EXIT IS NOT PUNK ROCK" stickers, slapped all over New England.

Listen here: