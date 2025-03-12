Everclear to Embark on Sparkle and Fade 30th Anniversary Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Everclear, one of the leading alternative rock bands to emerge from the ‘90s led by vocalist, guitarist and founder Art Alexakis, has announced the Sparkle and Fade 30th Anniversary Tour featuring special guests Local H and Sponge.

Sparkle and Fade, Everclear’s platinum-selling, major-label debut album, had a massive impact in 1995 with its chart-topping hit “Santa Monica,” making Everclear a household name and catapulting the band into the masses. The acclaimed collection – also featuring the singles “Heroin Girl” and “Heartspark Dollarsign” – has been hailed as “a must have for any fan of pop-punk” (Punknews) and “a tough, melodic set of gnarled post-punk hard rock” (AllMusic), with The Rolling Stone Album Guide declaring, “Sparkle and Fade was everything a radio-ready rock record should be: explosive, soul-searching, belligerent.”

Everclear’s 40-date fall headlining tour will kick off September 4th in Los Angeles and travel across the U.S. stopping in such cities as San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Denver, Oklahoma City, Austin, Louisville, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Charlotte, Boston, New York (October 22nd at Irving Plaza), Philadelphia, Washington, DC, Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Minneapolis, among many others, before wrapping November 2nd in Chicago.

See below for full list of upcoming tour dates. Various pre-sales will be available Wednesday, March 12th and Thursday, March 13th at 10am local time daily with the public on sale commencing Friday, March 14th at 10am local time. VIP and meet & greet packages are also available. Visit www.everclearmusic.com/tour for all details and to purchase.

Since forming in 1992, Everclear has enjoyed a lengthy career by any measure, spanning 11 studio releases, including four that have been certified Gold or Platinum, selling over 6 million records, and achieving 12 Top 40 Hit Singles on Mainstream Rock, Alternative, and Adult Top 40 radio, including “Santa Monica,” “Father of Mine,” “I Will Buy You A New Life,” “Wonderful” and “Everything To Everyone,” as well as numerous videos, thousands of shows, and various other accolades, including a 1998 Grammy nomination.

In addition to his thousands of Everclear performances over the band’s lengthy career, Alexakis released his first solo album, Sun Songs, in 2019. That same year, Alexakis revealed his diagnosis with multiple sclerosis (MS) at the age of 54 and has since donated one dollar from every ticket purchased for his performances to charities such as Sweet Relief Musicians Fund and National MS Society. The now 62-year-old currently appears on the cover of PEOPLE Health (Winter/Spring 2025 issue), where he shares his positive outlook and health routine to keep his symptoms at bay, expressing, “I have a lot of gratitude." In the story, he also references a deep cut off Sparkle and Fade, originally written for those battling addiction and sobriety, saying, “There’s a song we do called ‘Strawberry’—and the repeating line is ‘Don’t fall down, you’ll never get up.’ It’s a song of hope, really. For me it’s about surrendering to the fact that I have MS and being able to talk about and understand it.” Alexakis shows no signs of slowing down and, more than three decades later, Everclear’s enduring legacy and ongoing appeal as a live band continues.

EVERCLEAR TOUR DATES

Friday, March 21 Orange Grove, TX @ The Post OG

Saturday, March 22 Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live

Saturday, March 29 Chandler, AZ @ Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino

Saturday, April 12 Clovis, NM @ Clovis Music Festival

Saturday, April 26 Warrendale, PA @ Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

Sunday, April 27 Biloxi, MS @ Crawfish Music Festival

Saturday, May 3 Maryville, TN @ The Shed

Thursday, May 8 Myrtle Beach, SC @ The Boathouse

Friday, May 9 Isle of Palm, SC @ Windjammer

Saturday, May 10 Holly Springs, NC @ Ting Stadium

Friday, May 16 Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville

Saturday, May 17 Ocean City, MD @ Boardwalk Rock

Friday, May 23 Chico, CA @ Silver Dollar Fair

Saturday, May 24 Ruidoso, NM @ Jacks Backstage

Saturday, May 31 San Mateo, CA @ San Mateo County Fair

Saturday, June 7 Laughlin, NV @ Edgewater E Center

Saturday, June 14 San Jacinto, CA @ Soboba Casino Resort

Friday, June 20 Little Eau Claire, WI @ Summer Jam

Saturday, June 21 Manistee, MI @ Little River Casino Resort

Thursday, June 26 Brainerd, MN @ Lakes Jam

Friday, June 27 Wood Dale, IL @ Wood Dale Prairie Fest

Saturday, June 28 Paw Paw, MI @ Warner Vineyards

Friday, July 4 Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

Saturday, July 12 Kansas City, MO @ Ameristar Casino and Hotel

Saturday, July 26 Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs

Sunday, July 27 Cumberland, MD @ Rock The Mountains

Everclear – Sparkle and Fade 30th Anniversary Tour

Thursday, September 4 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

Saturday, September 6 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Sunday, September 7 Rocklin, CA @ Quarry Park Amphitheater

Tuesday, September 9 Medford, OR @ Craterian Theater

Thursday, September 11 Bend, OR @ Silver Moon Brewing

Friday, September 12 Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

Saturday, September 13 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Sunday, September 14 Tacoma, WA @ Emerald Queen Casino and Hotel

Tuesday, September 16 Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

Wednesday, September 17 Livingston, MT @ Pine Creek Lodge

Friday, September 19 Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Saturday, September 20 Lubbock, TX @ The Buddy Holly Hall

Sunday, September 21 Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

Tuesday, September 23 Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre

Thursday, September 25 Plano, TX @ Legacy Hall

Friday, September 26 St. Charles, MO @ The Family Arena

Saturday, September 27 Kokomo, IN @ Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion

Sunday, September 28 Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

Friday, October 3 Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns

Saturday, October 4 Sugar Hill, GA @ The Eagle Theatre

Sunday, October 5 Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

Tuesday, October 7 Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

Wednesday, October 8 Clearwater, FL @ Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

Thursday, October 9 Fort Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker

Saturday, October 11 Fort Pierce, FL @ Sunrise Theatre

Sunday, October 12 Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Thursday, October 16 Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

Friday, October 17 Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

Saturday, October 18 Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

Sunday, October 19 Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

Tuesday, October 21 Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

Wednesday, October 22 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Thursday, October 23 New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

Friday, October 24 Philadelphia (Bensalem), PA @ Xcite Center at Parx Casino

Saturday, October 25 Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Monday, October 27 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Tuesday, October 28 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

Thursday, October 30 Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Saturday, November 1 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Sunday, November 2 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Photo Credit: Brian Cox

Comments