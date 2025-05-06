Evan Bartels Kicks Off 'To Make You Cry' 2025 Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rising singer/songwriter Evan Bartels will embark on his bicontinental spring/summer touring schedule, kicking off with a sold-out show at Nashville’s famed The Bluebird Cafe with Sam Williams and Holly Williams. Bartels then makes stops in Charleston, S.C. with Joe Nichols and Hank Williams Jr. before heading overseas to support Charles Wesley Godwin in Glasgow, Manchester, and Dublin. Bartels returns to the U.S. with cross country headlining dates including Hollywood, Calif.; Charlotte, N.C.; Decatur, Ga; plus a homestate stop in Venice, Neb. and more.

With his debut project To Make You Cry releasing May 23, Bartels showcases his profound storytelling, creating an epic, cinematic landscape with little more than an acoustic guitar and vocals. Recorded in his handmade cabin outside of Nashville, the stunning six-song set not only takes notice of those people who are often unseen but also explores the sacrifices and spirituality of a working musician. The EP’s haunting title track “To Make You Cry” is out now along with the unfiltered, distinctly human story of “Lula.” Pre-Save Evan Bartels’ To Make You Cry HERE.

Bartels also recently wrapped an impressive run at C2C (Country 2 Country) international music festival and will be adding more dates and markets to his To Make You Cry Tour before heading back to the U.K. for The Long Road Festival.

Evan Bartels Tour Dates

May 6 - Nashville, TN - The Bluebird Café*

May 9 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium^

May 15 - Glasgow, UK - Galvanizers Yard°

May 18 - Manchester, UK - New Century Hall°

May 19 - Dublin, IE - The Academy°

May 21 - Hollywood, CA - The Hotel Cafe

June 12 - Charlotte, NC - The Evening Muse

June 13 - Dunn, NC - Bird's Nest Listening Room

June 14 - Greenville, SC - Doc's Tavern

June 19 - Urbana, IL - Rose Bowl

June 20 - Riverton, IL - The Backroom Lounge

June 21 - Venice, NE - Buck's Bar & Grill

June 25 - Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic

August 22-24 - Bottesford, UK - The Long Road Festival

September 9-13 - Nashville, TN - Americanafest

*with Sam Williams and Holly Williams

^supporting Joe Nichols and Hank Williams, Jr.

°supporting Charles Wesley Godwin

