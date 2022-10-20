Eugenia Post Meridiem Releases Second Single 'Around My Neck'

A mere 3 weeks since their latest, electrifying single and video release 'willpower' which marked the introduction of their upcoming album like i need tension. The impressive four piece Italian outfit Eugenia Post Meridiem have returned with their next slice of eclectic perfection. With hints of surf pop threaded throughout, helped with the infectious guitar motif 'around my neck' is the second single taken from the highly intriguing album project set for release on the 18th of November.

A kaleidoscopic medley of flavours, breakdowns, switch ups and builds, 'around my neck' is yet another demonstration of EPM's exceptional, tasteful talents and unshakeable chemistry as a band. With just enough variation to keep listeners hooked and tentatively resting on the edge of their seat all whilst remaining seamlessly cohesive and mellifluously fluid. A feat often attempted but rarely mastered with such ease and authenticity.

Following on from 2019's full length project debut, the highly acclaimed In Her Bones which saw Eugenia Post Meridiem make one of the coveted spots in Rolling Stone Italia's twenty Italian musical promises for 2020 alongside incredible support from Billboard, CLASH and VICE. Initial single 'willpower' and now 'around my neck' mark the quartet's first two releases this 2022 after 2021's double single release LIFE SLEEPER Side A & Side B.

With this second offering now unleashed, they set the wheels firmly in motion, hurtling full speed ahead towards the luminous full length project. Much like a meteor blasting through space, the band continue to divulge their new, cosmic, musical odyssey like i need tension, piece by delectable piece. Dreamy, hypnotic and utterly other worldly yet tethered with sounds, qualities and textures of the past, EPM's music is an enigmatic smorgasbord of crisp tones, exquisite colour and unique delicacies quite simply unlike anything heard before.

Listen to "Around My Neck" on Spotify here.