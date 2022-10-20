Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Eugenia Post Meridiem Releases Second Single 'Around My Neck'

'around my neck' is taken from the highly intriguing album project set for release on the 18th of November.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 20, 2022  

Eugenia Post Meridiem Releases Second Single 'Around My Neck'

A mere 3 weeks since their latest, electrifying single and video release 'willpower' which marked the introduction of their upcoming album like i need tension. The impressive four piece Italian outfit Eugenia Post Meridiem have returned with their next slice of eclectic perfection. With hints of surf pop threaded throughout, helped with the infectious guitar motif 'around my neck' is the second single taken from the highly intriguing album project set for release on the 18th of November.

A kaleidoscopic medley of flavours, breakdowns, switch ups and builds, 'around my neck' is yet another demonstration of EPM's exceptional, tasteful talents and unshakeable chemistry as a band. With just enough variation to keep listeners hooked and tentatively resting on the edge of their seat all whilst remaining seamlessly cohesive and mellifluously fluid. A feat often attempted but rarely mastered with such ease and authenticity.

Following on from 2019's full length project debut, the highly acclaimed In Her Bones which saw Eugenia Post Meridiem make one of the coveted spots in Rolling Stone Italia's twenty Italian musical promises for 2020 alongside incredible support from Billboard, CLASH and VICE. Initial single 'willpower' and now 'around my neck' mark the quartet's first two releases this 2022 after 2021's double single release LIFE SLEEPER Side A & Side B.

With this second offering now unleashed, they set the wheels firmly in motion, hurtling full speed ahead towards the luminous full length project. Much like a meteor blasting through space, the band continue to divulge their new, cosmic, musical odyssey like i need tension, piece by delectable piece. Dreamy, hypnotic and utterly other worldly yet tethered with sounds, qualities and textures of the past, EPM's music is an enigmatic smorgasbord of crisp tones, exquisite colour and unique delicacies quite simply unlike anything heard before.

Listen to "Around My Neck" on Spotify here.




More Hot Stories For You


John Vento Pays Tribute To Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, Promotes Suicide Prevention In Latest Music VideoJohn Vento Pays Tribute To Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, Promotes Suicide Prevention In Latest Music Video
October 19, 2022

When John Vento released his latest single, 'Sweet Cheslie' at the end of September, he had no idea how great an impact the song would have. In fact, Vento was apprehensive about writing and recording a song about the suicide of former Miss USA, Cheslie Kryst. See the video here.
Macaroni Birthday Announce New Children's Album With Duo Of Ramones Influenced SinglesMacaroni Birthday Announce New Children's Album With Duo Of Ramones Influenced Singles
October 19, 2022

Macaroni Birthday have just released two new singles in advance of their new album Macaroni Birthday Sing Rock 'N' Roll Songs for Children on prolific Toronto indie label We Are Busy Bodies (Limblifter, New Age Doom, Beach Body).
New Studio Cast Recording Of THE VIOLET HOUR To Be Released November 4New Studio Cast Recording Of THE VIOLET HOUR To Be Released November 4
October 18, 2022

The award-winning songwriting team of Will Reynolds and Eric Price  will release a complete 28-track studio cast recording of their new musical, The Violet Hour on Friday, November 4, 2022.
Renowned Classical Guitarist Christopher McGuire To Perform At Irving Arts Center In November Renowned Classical Guitarist Christopher McGuire To Perform At Irving Arts Center In November 
October 18, 2022

The Entertainment Series of Irving has announced that classical guitarist Christopher McGuire will bring a myriad of musical masterpieces to Irving this fall in a show entitled, “Bach, Brazil, and The Beatles.”
Richard Lynch Wins Academy Of Western Artists Award For Pure Country Album Of The YearRichard Lynch Wins Academy Of Western Artists Award For Pure Country Album Of The Year
October 18, 2022

Hot on the heels of his latest single release, a duet with Katelyn Adams, traditional country artist Richard Lynch has won Pure Country Album of the Year at the 26th Academy of Western Artists Awards.