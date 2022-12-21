Etta D'Elia And Her Jazz Band Bring BUONA SERA SIGNORINA To The Courtyard This February

Etta D'Elia presents Buona Sera Signorina, a humorous melange of Italian music and jazz with Etta D'Elia and her jazz band at The Courtyard, State Theatre Centre of WA, 3 & 4 February 2023.

In a humorous melange of Italian music and jazz, Italian-born vocalist Etta D'Elia and her jazz band lead you through a night of Italian music, culture, and good times under the stars in the courtyard at The State Theatre Centre of WA on Friday 3 and Saturday 4 February 2023.

"This is a show where I explain a lot of curiosities about Italian culture through our songs," Etta says; promising a Guided Tour of lesser-known musical treasures (Mina, Lucio Dalla, Paolo Conte) as well as revisiting universally-loved songs by Dean Martin, Louis Prima, Ennio Morricone, Domenico Modugno and more.

In this entertaining, interactive show audiences will learn a traditional Italian dance, get a lesson in the fine art of Italian hand gestures and exactly what they mean, delivered in Etta's signature comedic style.



Fresh from her sell-out debut at the Ellington Jazz Club, this witty Signorina will bring a slice of a Roman Holiday to FRINGE WORLD 2023.

Park your Vespas outside the Courtyard of the State Theatre Centre, and relive once again La Dolce Vita...You'll walk in a dream but know you're not dreaming...signore!

An accomplished jazz vocalist with a unique talent for song interpretation Etta D'Elia has made an indelible impression in Perth in the decade since she moved here from her native Italy.

By the age of six, Etta was taking piano lessons, a dedication to a craft that was complemented by her enrolment at The Conservatorio to learn Voice followed by a Master's Degree in Music Education.



Etta was honoured to sing twice at the Vatican in Rome, both times broadcast live on RAI1 Television.

Etta has pursued jazz performances all around WA in venues such as The Crown, Pan Pacific, Ritz Carlton, The Ellington Jazz Club, Duke Of George, The Volstead Lounge, and more. In 2014, Etta was a soloist at Perth Concert Hall and in 2018 she performed live on Channel 7's Telethon.

Dates & Times: Friday 3 February & Saturday 4 February at 9.15pm

Duration: 1 Hour

Ticket prices: $30.00, Group (6+) $27.50

Where to buy Online: State Theatre Centre of WA

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2216015®id=172&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.artsculturetrust.wa.gov.au%2Fvenues%2Fstate-theatre-centre-of-wa%2Fwhats-on%2Fbuona-sera-signorina%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1