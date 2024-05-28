Ernest to Embark on 'Legalize Country Music Road Show' Fall Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Critically-acclaimed singer / songwriter ERNEST has announced his fall headlining tour, The Legalize Country Music Road Show.

The tour will kick off in Vancouver, Canada on Sept. 4 and continue throughout several markets, including Los Angeles, Calif., Anaheim, Calif., Fort Worth, Texas, Milwaukee, Wis., Knoxville, Tenn., and more. The tour announcement marks the latest milestone in a record year for ERNEST, who this year earned multiple ACM Award nominations - for both New Male Artist of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year - after the release of his highly-anticipated sophomore album, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE in April.

With more than one billion global artist on-demand streams, sold-out shows at the Ryman Auditorium, and his recent performance debut at California's biggest country festival, Stagecoach, ERNEST continues the momentum of his sophomore album, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE and his headlining success as a solo artist with The Legalize Country Music Road Show. The 2X Variety Hitmaker and CMA Triple Play award winner also continues to earn critical praise, with The Tennessean noting “more than any performer, ERNEST best represents how, in the next decade, the communal spirit driving country music in Nashville will likely redefine popular culture worldwide” and Pollstar noting ERNEST proves to be more than just a game changing behind-the-scenes force who helped define a generation, but also a maverick that “creates a sound all his own.”

Tickets for The Legalize Country Music Road Show are available starting Friday, May 31 at 10 a.m. local time here. ERNEST fan club presale tickets will begin Wednesday, May 29 at 10 a.m. local time and include select VIP packages. To join the fan club for presale tickets, or for more information on ticket sales and VIP packages, visit here.

Produced by Joey Moi, ERNEST's 26-track album NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE brings to life the musical vision of one the modern era's most impactful country hitmakers and pays homage in name, and sonically, to ERNEST's hometown city. Featured by CBS Mornings, Live With Kelly and Mark, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Los Angeles Times, Billboard, The Tennessean and more, ERNEST continues his run as a songwriter of nine No. 1 singles for artists including Jelly Roll, Sam Hunt, Kane Brown, Morgan Wallen, and Chris Lane, as well as the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen track, “I Had Some Help.” NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE follows ERNEST's 2021 debut album, FLOWER SHOPS (THE ALBUM), which featured the 2X Platinum title-track “Flower Shops (feat. Morgan Wallen)" and gave fans a glimpse of ERNEST's edgy artistic styling. Click here to listen to NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE.

THE LEGALIZE COUNTRY MUSIC ROAD SHOW TOUR DATES:

Sept. 4 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Sept. 5 – Kelowna, BC – Community Theater

Sept. 6 – Redmond, Ore. – General Duffy's*

Sept. 12 – Los Angeles, Calif. – El Rey Theater

Sept. 13 – Anaheim Calif. – House of Blues

Sept. 14 – Modesto, Calif. – The Fruityard

Sept. 26 – Fort Worth, Texas – Billy Bob's

Sept. 27 – Stephenville, Texas – Twisted J's Live

Sept. 28 – Nacogdoches, Texas – Banita Creek Hall

Oct. 5 – Grand Junction, Colo. – Warehouse 2565

Oct. 10 – Des Moines, Iowa – Wooly's

Oct. 11 – Milwaukee, Wis. – The Rave

Oct. 12 – Madison, Wis. – The Sylvee

Oct. 17 – Knoxville, Tenn. – The Mill and Mine

*Already announced and on-sale

ABOUT ERNEST

Nashville's most unpredictable hitmaker ERNEST is “The Charmer” (MusicRow), a triple threat talent and one of Music City's on the rise artist/writers who is changing the status quo. The 2X ACM Award nominee (2024), CMA Triple Play award winner, and 2022 / 2023 Variety Hitmaker fuses influences ranging from Eminem to George Jones, crafting a twist-heavy verse style that's become his signature, proving its mettle, and earning him nine No. 1 hits to date. The eccentric free spirit just released sophomore album, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, following critically acclaimed debut album FLOWER SHOPS (THE ALBUM) and its deluxe, FLOWER SHOPS (THE ALBUM): Two Dozen Roses, doubling its track list with 13 fresh cuts. Praised as one of Holler and The Tennessean's best albums of the year, FLOWER SHOPS showcased the more classically country side of his craft, and that “ERNEST creates a sound all his own” (Pollstar).

Photo credit: Delaney Royer

