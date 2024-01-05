Eric Krasno Releases 'JEZEBEL' Off New Album

Grammy-winning artist Eric Krasno is set to mesmerize audiences with the release of "Jezebel," the second single from his upcoming acoustic project, "Wood and Strings." This intimate and soulful track is a glimpse into the stripped-down beauty that defines the album, showcasing Krasno's masterful musicianship and the raw emotion embedded in every note.

"Jezebel" is a testament to the magic that can be created with wood and strings, as Krasno takes listeners on a musical journey, blending original compositions, cherished covers, and noteworthy tracks written for other artists. The project is a departure from his previous works, offering a more organic and authentic experience with acoustic instruments at the forefront.

Speaking about "Wood and Strings," Krasno shares, "This project is a labor of love, an exploration of the songs that have shaped my journey. 'Jezebel' captures the essence of this acoustic venture, where I've simplified arrangements and played all the instruments and percussion. It's a personal and introspective take on my music, and I'm thrilled to share it with the world."

"Jezebel" is a soul-stirring composition that highlights Krasno's profound connection to his craft, creating an atmosphere where each strum resonates with emotional depth. The track features not only Krasno's instrumental prowess but also showcases his skillful vocals and harmonies, complemented by subtle background vocals that add a touch of warmth to the acoustic landscape.

"Jezebel" is available on all major streaming platforms, and fans can follow Eric Krasno on social media for updates on the "Wood and Strings" project and upcoming releases. Save the new song here: https://hypeddit.com/pat4ir.