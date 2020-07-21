Enter Shikari Re-Schedules UK and European Tour
Today ENTER SHIKARI confirm with heavy heart that due to uncertainly and ongoing lack of clarity around the return of larger indoor music events, their planned Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible UK and European Tour for October, November, December 2020 will now be rescheduled for May, June, September 2021.
All tickets previously bought for original dates will of course remain valid for the rescheduled shows (in the case of Rock City, Nottingham where the band are playing two nights tickets for the original first night, Nov 19, 2020, will be valid for the rescheduled first night, May 13, 2021, and Nov 20, 2020 tickets valid for May 14th).
Frontman Rou Reynolds commented:
"We're gutted to have to reschedule all our shows to 2021. This means we won't be stepping on a stage in 2020 whatsoever. This is agonizing - I'm already climbing the walls and we're only half way through! I suppose it just means more time to work on these shows and make them extra special for when they finally come along. Ally Pally now falling on a Saturday in summer means we'll certainly be looking at ways to make that more of an 'event'.
Thank you to everyone who's bought a ticket, the response has been amazing even with everything going on, but obviously right now the main priority is everybody's well being.
Wishing everyone health and happiness."
The full re-scheduled dates are (All tour dates posters here):
2021
May 10 UK - Middlesbrough - Town Hall
May 12 UK - Birmingham - 02 Academy
May 13 UK - Nottingham - Rock City
May 14 UK - Nottingham - Rock City SOLD OUT
May 15 UK - Edinburgh - Assembly Rooms
May 17 Germany - Berlin - Columbiahalle
May 19 Germany - Munich - TonHalle
May 20 Germany - Stuttgart - LKA Longhorn
May 21 Germany - Offenbach - Stadthalle
May 22 Switzerland - Zurich - X-TRA Limmathaus
May 25 Netherlands - Amsterdam - Melkweg
May 26 Belgium - Antwerp - Trix
May 28 Germany - Cologne - Palladium
June 09 UK - Manchester - O2 Victoria Warehouse
June 10 UK - Southampton - O2 Guildhall
June 11 UK - Cardiff - Great Hal SOLD OUT
June 12 UK - London - Alexandra Palace
Sept 02 Ukraine - Lviv - Font Republic
Sept 03 Ukraine - Kiev - Bingo Club
Sept 05 Belarus - Minsk - Prime Hall
Sept 06 Latvia - Riga - Melnā Piektdiena
Sept 07 Estonia - Tallinn - Helitehas
Sept 09 Russia - Moscow - Adrenaline Stadium
Sept 11 Russia - St Petersburg - A2 Green Concert
Sept 13 Finland - Helsinki - Tavastia
Sept 14 Finland - Tampere - Klubi
Sept 16 Sweden - Stockholm - Fryshuset
Sept 17 Sweden - Gothenburg - Pustervik
Sept 19 Norway - Oslo - John Dee
Sept 20 Denmark - Copenhagen - Pumpehuset
Sept 21 Germany - Hamburg - Gross Freiheit
Sept 22 Poland - Warsaw - Stodola
Sept 23 Poland - Krakow - Kwadrat
Tickets available here: www.entershikari.com/shows
Photo credit: Derek Ridgers