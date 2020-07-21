Enter Shikari Re-Schedules UK and European Tour

Today ENTER SHIKARI confirm with heavy heart that due to uncertainly and ongoing lack of clarity around the return of larger indoor music events, their planned Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible UK and European Tour for October, November, December 2020 will now be rescheduled for May, June, September 2021.



All tickets previously bought for original dates will of course remain valid for the rescheduled shows (in the case of Rock City, Nottingham where the band are playing two nights tickets for the original first night, Nov 19, 2020, will be valid for the rescheduled first night, May 13, 2021, and Nov 20, 2020 tickets valid for May 14th).



Frontman Rou Reynolds commented:



"We're gutted to have to reschedule all our shows to 2021. This means we won't be stepping on a stage in 2020 whatsoever. This is agonizing - I'm already climbing the walls and we're only half way through! I suppose it just means more time to work on these shows and make them extra special for when they finally come along. Ally Pally now falling on a Saturday in summer means we'll certainly be looking at ways to make that more of an 'event'.



Thank you to everyone who's bought a ticket, the response has been amazing even with everything going on, but obviously right now the main priority is everybody's well being.



Wishing everyone health and happiness."

The full re-scheduled dates are (All tour dates posters here):



2021

May 10 UK - Middlesbrough - Town Hall

May 12 UK - Birmingham - 02 Academy

May 13 UK - Nottingham - Rock City

May 14 UK - Nottingham - Rock City SOLD OUT

May 15 UK - Edinburgh - Assembly Rooms

May 17 Germany - Berlin - Columbiahalle

May 19 Germany - Munich - TonHalle

May 20 Germany - Stuttgart - LKA Longhorn



May 21 Germany - Offenbach - Stadthalle

May 22 Switzerland - Zurich - X-TRA Limmathaus



May 25 Netherlands - Amsterdam - Melkweg

May 26 Belgium - Antwerp - Trix

May 28 Germany - Cologne - Palladium



June 09 UK - Manchester - O2 Victoria Warehouse

June 10 UK - Southampton - O2 Guildhall

June 11 UK - Cardiff - Great Hal SOLD OUT

June 12 UK - London - Alexandra Palace



Sept 02 Ukraine - Lviv - Font Republic

Sept 03 Ukraine - Kiev - Bingo Club

Sept 05 Belarus - Minsk - Prime Hall

Sept 06 Latvia - Riga - Melnā Piektdiena

Sept 07 Estonia - Tallinn - Helitehas

Sept 09 Russia - Moscow - Adrenaline Stadium

Sept 11 Russia - St Petersburg - A2 Green Concert

Sept 13 Finland - Helsinki - Tavastia

Sept 14 Finland - Tampere - Klubi

Sept 16 Sweden - Stockholm - Fryshuset

Sept 17 Sweden - Gothenburg - Pustervik

Sept 19 Norway - Oslo - John Dee

Sept 20 Denmark - Copenhagen - Pumpehuset

Sept 21 Germany - Hamburg - Gross Freiheit

Sept 22 Poland - Warsaw - Stodola

Sept 23 Poland - Krakow - Kwadrat

Tickets available here: www.entershikari.com/shows

Photo credit: Derek Ridgers

