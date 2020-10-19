Emma Swift Follows Dylan Covers Album With 'The Soft Apocalypse' Single

Listen to the new single below!

Emma Swift is not one to rush a new song out into the world, but "The Soft Apocalypse" couldn't wait -- because the soft apocalypse is now. "The red hats and their monied friends are coming for us all," Swift sings, with both dread and forlorn beauty. "They hate the way we don't like guns and they hate the way we talk." An official music video for "The Soft Apocalypse" is out now.

"It's very much about this year and this moment in time: my attempt to document what it is like to live in Trump's America in the COVID era," says the singer-songwriter, who's called Nashville home since 2013. "It's one part confession, one part pantheism and one part protest."

As with Swift's recent Bob Dylan covers album, Blonde on the Tracks, "The Soft Apocalypse" was produced by Grammy-winning Wilco and The Autumn Defense multi-instrumentalist Patrick Sansone, with Texas producer John Congleton (The War On Drugs, Best Coast, Sharon Van Etten, Alvvays) on the mixing desk.

For Swift, Blonde On The Tracks was both an unplanned release and an unexpected breakthrough, winning rave reviews from likes of Uncut, Under The Radar, No Depression, The Guardian, Hot Press and more. It appeared on both Greil Marcus' "Real Life Rock Top 10" and a Rolling Stone playlist of "great Bob Dylan covers through the years," despite not actually being available on Spotify. A top-selling album in Australia (debuting at #1 on the Aria vinyl albums chart, #1 on the AIR album chart and #9 on the overall ARIA album chart), it was also Top 20 on the U.K. Americana UK and is currently in the Top 40 for U.S. Americana radio airplay.

Listen here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles