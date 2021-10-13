Emma Ruth Rundle Releases New Single 'Blooms of Oblivion'

Emma Ruth Rundle has released her latest single "Blooms of Oblivion" from her upcoming album "Engine of Hell", set to be released November 22.

The track intimately reflects on an experience that was too big for her as a child -- "Down at the methadone clinic we waited / hoping to take home your cure / The curdling cowards, the crackle of china / you say that it's making you pure" she sings.

For anyone that's endured trauma and grief, there's a beautiful solace in hearing Rundle articulate and humanize that particular type of pain not only with her words, but with her unique mysterious language of melody and timbre. Her forthcoming album, Engine of Hell captures a moment where a masterful songwriter strips away all flourishes and embellishments in order to make every note and word hit with maximum impact, leaving little to hide behind.

Engine of Hell sees its release on November 5, 2021 via Sargent House. Rundle has announced her first performance since 2019 at Substance LA taking place on November 26 at The Belasco Theater. Preorder the album here.

Watch the music video for the new track here: