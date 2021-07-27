Emily Scott Robinson's New Album 'American Siren' Out October 29

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Emily Scott Robinson will release her anticipated new album, American Siren, October 29 via Oh Boy Records-her first release in partnership with the label (pre-order here). In advance of the record, lead track, "Old Gods," is debuting today. Listen/share below.

Produced by Jason Richmond (The Avett Brothers, The Steep Canyon Rangers), American Siren showcases Robinson's powerful storytelling abilities as she gracefully blends imagined characters with meaningful stories and people she's encountered on her journey thus far. With these ten new songs, all of which she wrote on her own, Robinson beckons to those who are lost, lonely and struggling, hoping to help listeners find their place and feel less alone.

Reflecting on the record, Robinson shares, "I think that the thread running through the album is those things that call to us, and how we can't resist that call. It's about the siren songs that come up through our lives. It is bigger and riskier and more expansive than my last collection. It feels like I wrote some songs that I'm going to grow into as I continue to perform them. They're excavating some deeper stuff than I've touched on before, I think they will have a healing quality for people who listen."

In celebration of the new music, Robinson will embark on an extensive headline tour this fall including newly confirmed stops at New York's City Vineyard, Atlanta's Eddie's Attic, Nashville's High Watt, Greensboro's Crown at Carolina Theatre, Asheville's Grey Eagle, Denver's Soiled Dove and Cambridge's Club Passim among several others. Robinson will also join Dar Williams for a series of shows in December. Tickets for the headline dates go on-sale this Friday, July 30 at 10:00am local time, full details can be found at www.emilyscottrobinson.com/tour.

American Siren follows Robinson's acclaimed, self-released album, Traveling Mercies, which was named one of the Best Country Albums of 2019 by Stereogum and Rolling Stone, who proclaimed, "a vibrant, mostly acoustic batch of songs from a writer who could evoke the empathy of Patty Griffin ('Ghosts in Every Town'), the narrative concision of Richard Thompson ('Overalls'), and the sly wit of Brandy Clark ('Pie Song') with her keen observations." Moreover, Stereogum praised, "It's a universal truth...that's what Robinson continually captures perfectly," and No Depression declared, "honest, humble folk music, honoring the purity that makes the genre so distinct...Robinson proves herself to be a graceful, yet convincing storyteller." Traveling Mercies also features Robinson's breakthrough track, "Better With Time," which has garnered over 6 million streams on Spotify to date.

Raised in Greensboro and now based in Telluride, Robinson found her way to music at age 13, when she was first exposed to the work of Joni Mitchell, Cat Stevens and Dar Williams at summer camp. She went on to teach herself to play guitar and write songs, leading her to win the Telluride Troubadour Competition in 2019 and to be named a finalist at Kerrville Folk Festival's New Folk Competition in 2016. In the years since, Robinson has continued to tour extensively across the country, booking her own performances and garnering a supportive grassroots fanbase.

Listen here: