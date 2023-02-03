Emily James Shares the New Single 'Happy For Me'

Los Angeles-based pop songwriter Emily James shares "Happy For Me," an empowering anthem that touches on mental health and how so often feelings of anxiety can go unbridled and fester into self-doubt and self-loathing.

The driving, synth-laden song empowers the listener to let go of the feelings that are holding you back and take advantage of the time you have. Emily's vocals reach new heights on the impassioned chorus

"Happy for Me is about wanting to stop letting anxiety get in the way of your joy." Says Emily. "It's so easy to beat up on ourselves and fixate on what we don't have, or what we should be doing better, and getting sucked into an endless downward spiral. I wrote this song for anyone who needs reminding (myself included) of how important it is to celebrate yourself and not to let worrying take you out of the present moment."

For the accompanying music video, Emily took on directorial duties, delivering a fun, expressive, carefree visual to go with the track. We see her at a decked-out party complete with a champagne tower and fine China. Yet inside, she can't let go of her aprehension. As the video plays, we see her let loose, unafraid to just be herself.

"I really leaned in to the notion of letting go of all my worries and fully embracing the joy and celebration of the moment. I had such a blast filming this and I think the arc of emotions within the video really captures the lyrics of the song."

"Happy For Me" follows Emily James' acclaimed Nettwerk debut, Illuminate, released in July 2022. After being named an Artist to Watch in 2023 by Atwood Magazine, Emily is primed to have a big year with more new music on the horizon.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Lindsey Byrnes