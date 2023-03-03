Emerging Musical Maverick sombr Reveals New Single 'Alibi'

Emerging as an artist-to-watch this year, 17-year-old New York City singer, songwriter, and producer sombr reveals a new single entitled "alibi" out now via Warner Records.

"An 'Alibi' is basically proof that you didn't do something that someone claims you did," says sombr. "This song is about longing and the pain of saying goodbye. But ultimately, it is about trust... and forgiveness."

On the track, dusty acoustic guitar creaks as his ghostly high register echoes. In the space between, he makes observations laced with candid confessions, "You always had a heavy heart. I never knew the answers to your scars." It illustrates his eloquent songcraft and incisive vision all at once.

It lands in the wake of the fan favorite track "weak." Consequence of Sound proclaimed, "'weak' once again showcases sombr's acute sense of emotionality, both in songwriting and production, this time with greater focus on dynamics." The gut wrenching track encapsulates how it feels to suddenly lose someone close to you. "weak" highlights sombr's signature ebb and flow at the heart of his sound.

Surrounded by music since childhood, sombr has gleaned inspiration from his days at legendary public performing arts school LaGuardia High, a fascination with classical music, and countless nights writing and recording out of a bedroom studio in his childhood home in the Lower East Side of New York City. He notably introduced himself with a series of independent singles before breakout track "Caroline" cracked 15 million-plus streams on Spotify alone.

Now, he's preparing more music for release very soon. Be on the lookout for more from sombr.

At 14 years old, Shane became sombr via a make-shift recording studio in his bedroom funded by a summer of scooping ice cream. The now 17-year-old honed his talents at New York's LaGuardia High, the public performing arts school celebrated for inspiring the film Fame, spending his days studying classical music and nights invested in his bedroom studio.

Watch the new music video here:

While other high school juniors obsessed over driving tests or dates, sombr recorded romantic indie-rock melodies while trawling for like-minded musicians to sign to his label. When COVID hit, creating music became an escape for the young artist from the physical and social isolation brought on by the pandemic - all leading sombr to launch his own major label imprint while his single "Caroline" earned over a million listens within its first week.

Still, the artist project sombr remains the most passionate about is his own, and rightly so. "Caroline" and "Willow" have become sad girl anthems - populating Zillennial playlists across Spotify. Informed by the alt-pop greats - from Bon Iver to Phoebe Bridgers - the singer-songwriter's newer releases are certain to cement the artist's ascension, though sombr says he'd be happy enough with a "timeless alternative project."