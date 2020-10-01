Elton John & 6LACK Join Gorillaz for 'THE PINK PHANTOM'

Elton John - as you have never seen him before!

'The Pink Phantom' featuring Elton John & 6LACK is the latest episode of Song Machine and sees Gorillaz joined by a unique combination of talent in the one and only Elton John - as you have never seen him before! - and GRAMMY-nominated Atlanta rapper 6LACK. Watch the video below.

Elton John said of the collaboration: "Damon reached out and asked me to do something and the way the song has turned out is just great. I was in the studio in London and he was at the other end in Devon, but even remotely it was such an engaging and creative process. I've always loved Damon because he encompasses so many different sorts of music. He has his fingers in so many pies and although he's achieved so much, he never sits still creatively. He's constantly pushing forward and embracing the new, which is admirable and rare. He's always working - he's always doing something. He's done so much to promote music from around the world, from Africa, from China, that people hadn't previously heard and I really admire that. I've always been a Gorillaz fan anyway, so when he asked me to do a Gorillaz track - it was a no brainer. I'm so very, very happy that that's come about."

Gorillaz frontman 2D added: "Thank you for being so generous to us, Mr Elton Sir John, with your time and genius and also those Danish pastries you brought and for making some of the best tunes of all time."

The full collection of Song Machine: Season One is out on 23rd October, complete details here.

And coming on 12th & 13th December is SONG MACHINE LIVE, a global live stream which will be Gorillaz only live performance this year. For more information visit LIVENow.

Watch the video here:

