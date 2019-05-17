Elsa y Elmar's LP ERES DIAMANTE Out Today

The new album from rising Colombian artist Elsa y Elmar, Eres Diamante, is out today; listen HERE. The singer also debuts the video for title track "Eres Diamante" via FLOOD. Watch HERE.

Billboard named Elsa y Elmar a "Latin Artist on the Rise;" read the full piece and their exclusive interview with Elsa HERE.

"This album talks about the process of breaking and emerging with a better sense of self...In this album I go from dancehall tracks to old school ballads, and then acoustic tracks in which I recorded piano and vocals simultaneously. To be honest, I love variety. I can go from Tame Impala to Selena Quintanilla in one afternoon," explains Elsa y Elmar's Elsa Carvajal.

The album is the follow-up to her 2015 debut full length, Rey, which received extensive praise from U.S. and Latin American audiences alike, earning Elsa a place in Spotify'sTop 50 Viral Charts in Colombia, Mexico, Argentina, Chile and Spain. Watch Elsa's recent live appearance on KEXP in Mexico City HERE.

Elsa Carvajal began creating music as Elsa y Elmar-a name playing on the Spanish word for "the sea," "el mar"-during her time at Berklee College of Music in 2015. There she recorded a six-track LP, Sentirnos Bien, including the single "Me Viene Bien" which earned her the John Lennon Songwriting Award. In 2016 Elsa was chosen by Coldplay to open for them in Bogotá to a crowd of over 40,000.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You