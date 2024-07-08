Eloise Viola Releases 'Glasshouse' Nate Notes Remix

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Eloise Viola has enlisted London producer Nate Notes (Lizzo, Raye, Craig David) for a pumping house remix of her latest single and title track of debut album Glasshouse out now.



‘Glasshouse’ is a glorious disco track with staccato strings and infectious hooks, yet lyrically however, the song tackles issues with eating disorders and was inspired by a specific article celebrating the return of heroin chic, a 90s fashion trend that seemed to celebrate painfully skinny bodies.



Already destined to be a dancefloor hit, the Nate Notes remix dials up the infectious rhythm of ‘Glasshouse’ even further by adding deep funky bass to the dreamy verses and elevating the anthemic chorus into higher ascendence hands in the air euphoria.



The debut album Glasshouse is a passionate pop record which shares her messages of self-love, self-empowerment and hard-won independent strength. It features further pop hits such as the likes of ‘Electricity’ which has gone down a storm at radio globally. It has been supported in the UK by Radio 2 and Radio 1 BBC Introducing, become a massive hit in Latin America, while it also topped the fan-voted chart at EDM Radio Spain for five months.



The album has also been met by a wealth of critical praise with the Sunday Mirror proclaiming, “We’ve been blown away by her gorgeous vocals and powerful lyrics”, and The Voice dubbing her an “Exceptionally talented London-based singer… you’ll want to listen to over and over.”



Celebrating the release of the album Eloise has been touring the UK with Rebecca Ferguson. The pair wrapped the tour at London’s Cadogan Hall last month and for the finale they shared the stage for a joyous rendition of Chaka Khan & Rufus’s ‘Ain’t Nobody’. Eloise Viola has more live shows to be announced soon.

