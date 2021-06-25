Elohim Releases New EP 'Journey to the Center of Myself'

Artist, producer, and songwriter Elohim returns today, revealing part one of her four-part music series titled 'Journey to the Center of Myself,' a special collection of work revealed in four EP's through-out the year. The first part, Volume 1, which is released today, features current single, "STRUT" featuring Queen of bounce, Big Freedia.

Described by Elohim as the beginning of her passage to self-discovery, 'Journey to the Center of Myself' covers serious ground with its brooding collection of electronic cuts. An unpredictable combination of alt-pop and bass boosted house, Elohim continues to push the boundaries of electronic music by embracing her vulnerable side.

'Journey to the Center of Myself Vol. 1' is out today. Listen HERE

"Journey to the Center of Myself' is much like a labyrinth," Elohim explains. "The intention of a labyrinth is to heal your mind by following the spiral path without averting your eyes. Ultimately, what you experience is a short reprieve from the chaos of decision making as your mind is allowed to wander because there is no left or right, only a line that you know will lead you to the center and then back out again at whatever pace you choose. Johns Hopkins actually created one in Baltimore as a spiritual service for patients and their families to discover peace during trying times. This project was exactly that for me: it was a way for me to find peace in self-discovery. I have grown so much since I became Elohim. It has been a journey mentally, emotionally and physically. There are so many questions I find myself asking: Who am I? What am I? Where am I going? How did we get here? Each of these volumes was and is a way for me to explore things I didn't and don't have an answer to. The result is this, a 'Journey to the Center of Myself' in four parts, interconnected yet distinct."

This first EP is introduced by the title track "Journey to the Center of Myself," a summer-ready anthem that adds to the EP's kaleidoscopic palette, bouncing from classic house to experimental and indie alternative - from the amour-propre of "I Am The Greatest" to the introspective "Nice," and the raw lyricism behind "Creatures."

Watch the official lyric video for "Journey to the Center of Myself" HERE

Volume 1 also includes previously released single "STRUT" feat. bounce rapper Big Freedia. Hailed by MTV as "an instant classic," with PAPER Magazine labeling it "an undeniable scorcher," "STRUT" is the ultimate summer anthem, an unapologetic celebration of uniqueness and inner power. The track was paired with an official music video, directed by longtime collaborator, Chase O'Black and featuring both artists strutting their stuff on the runway, ablaze with flashing lights. Check out the music video for "STRUT" HERE and listen to the four-track remix EP, featuring innovative interpretations by SOFI TUKKER, Myd, J. Worra and Ranger Trucco HERE

Speaking about "STRUT", Elohim reveals, "Strut is a daily reminder to all of us, myself included, that the power we hold within ourselves is infinite. It's a story of self-discovery and I feel proud, excited and empowered to share a record like this. I want to inspire others to own who they are, celebrate their uniqueness, and shine their wonderful light to the world!" She continues, "Working with Big Freedia on Strut makes the song even more meaningful. Her music and story have inspired and continues to inspire humans all over the world. I am moved by anyone who is true to who they are. I wish that for everyone and I hope Strut will encourage self-love and self-confidence with every listen."

Big Freedia adds, "Elohim is something else. I was so excited to get to work with her. Strut is about owning your attitude, no matter who you are!"

Also recently announced, Elohim will be returning to the festival stage next month, appearing at the Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago on Friday, July 30th, preceded on Thursday, July 29th by a headlining show at Chicago's Lincoln Hall. She is also confirmed to take the stage at this year's Hard Summer Festival in San Bernadino, CA on Sunday, August 1st and Firefly Festival in Dover, DE on Saturday, September 25th. Elohim is also slated to support Australian DJ and producer, Alison Wonderland with two performances at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO on September 14th and 15th. For a full list of tour dates and ticket information, please visit elohimxelohim.com.

With over 300M+ combined global streams, an ever growing international fan-base and a soon to be released collection of EP's, Elohim's music explores the beauty of human connection. Her musical styles span the gamut from inventive electronic and indie alternative to unabashed pop with her stunning one-woman live shows set against a backdrop of breathtaking visuals that create an extrasensory experience.

Elohim's journey has not been easy, but forging fearlessly through challenges, her story is one of resilience. In the half decade since Elohim released her first single, she's grown from the shy and enigmatic woman who hid her face, into a woman who's proud of conquering her fears and making the music she wants, on her own terms. "When you're in the trenches, it can be hard to see how bad things really are, but I often say you have to go through it to get through it," she says of how bad things became with her mental health on the heels of her newfound success as an artist in the early days "I want to tell people, honestly, if I can do this, so can you."

Elohim released her first body of work in 2016, which was followed by a number of collaborations with the likes of Louis The Child, Skrillex, and Marshmello. Her self-titled album followed in 2018, which included hit singles "Sleepy Eyes," "Half Love" and "Hallucinating". Her next release, 2019's 'Braindead' EP included some of her most personal material to date, dealing with the struggles of mental illness. Sales from the project were donated to initiatives in commemoration of Mental Health Awareness Month. Elohim continues her activism in this space through her involvement with The JED Foundation, a nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for the nation's teens and young adults.Stay tuned for more new music from Elohim, coming soon.

'Journey to the Center of Myself' Vol. 1 is out now

TOUR DATES

07/29 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

07/30 - Lollapalooza Festival - Chicago, IL

08/01 - HARD Summer Festival - San Bernadino, CA

09/14 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO**

09/15 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO**

09/25 - Firefly Music Festival - Dover, DE

**Supporting Alison Wonderland