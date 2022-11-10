Ellie Goulding to Release 'Fitter. Calmer. Stronger.' Book

Just in time to help you kickstart healthier habits in the new year, global superstar Ellie Goulding is releasing her first U.S. book, Fitter. Calmer. Stronger.: A Mindful Approach to Exercise and Nutrition with Harper Horizon. The book will be released on January 3, 2023.

In this attractive, full-color book, Goulding shares her tips for making simple changes in your daily routines that not only help combat anxiety but also add up to foundational changes in the way you approach health and well-being.

Ellie Goulding is a multi-platinum selling, award-winning and critically acclaimed singer/songwriter. Now, after years of inspiring fans with her love of fitness and wellness, Goulding shares her favorite recipes, workouts, and training principles.

Drawing on her own personal experiences, as well as the advice of friends and experts like Ant Middleton, Fearne Cotton, and Katie Taylor, this book will help you develop a positive mindset and establish clear, achievable goals. Going far beyond diet and exercise, the book equips readers with tools and techniques that they can use every day to build a fitter, calmer, stronger version of themselves.

This means prioritizing self-care and flexibility and approaching wellness from a perspective that is sustainable-one that doesn't leave you feeling like you've failed and, most importantly, allows room for fun and creativity.

Fitter. Calmer. Stronger. will be available in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook. You can pre-order today here.

About Ellie Goulding

To date Ellie has garnered two BRIT Awards, two GRAMMY Award nominations and a Golden Globe nomination. She has sold over 18 million albums and 140 million singles and amassed 23 billion streams worldwide. With over 50 million followers combined on her social platforms, she also earned YouTube's Diamond Award with 10 million subscribers on her YouTube channel and over 5 billion views globally. Her forthcoming anticipated new album, Higher Than Heaven, will be released February 3, 2023 on Interscope Records.

Alongside her incredible music career, Ellie is a long-standing activist and philanthropist who uses her platform to engage young people with global issues. In 2017, Goulding was awarded the UN's New Voices Award, and in recognition of her wider activism became a goodwill ambassador for UN Environment. Earlier this year, Goulding also became a TIME100 Impact Award winner and shortly after, announced her ambassadorship with the WWF.

Ellie's passion for music and activism is matched by her dedication to health and well-being. She enjoys boxing, running, yoga, and many other activities. Her first book details her philosophy for a happier, stronger you and approaches fitness holistically, prioritizing happiness and flexibility above all else.