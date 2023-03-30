Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ellie Goulding Announces 'Higher Than Heaven' EU Tour

Ellie Goulding Announces 'Higher Than Heaven' EU Tour

The tour will go on general sale at Thursday 6th April at 9am.

Mar. 30, 2023  

Ellie Goulding has announced her Higher Than Heaven tour - coming to the UK and EU this Autumn.

The tour will go on general sale at Thursday 6th April at 9am here. For details of a very special fan presale, head to the official Ellie Goulding store here.

Last month, fans were given an exclusive preview of the new album when Ellie returned to the stage for two sold-out intimate shows at London's iconic KOKO in Camden. She captivated audiences with her previous hits alongside recent singles and some exclusive new music from the forthcoming album. The Evening Standard heralded the show as "a glorious display" and awarded her five stars.

Ellie's hotly anticipated fifth studio album Higher Than Heaven is due for release this April 7th and comes fresh of the back of new single By the End of the Night and Miracle - her recent collaboration with Calvin Harris, has peaked at #2 on the UK Official Chart and continues to grow.

Pre-order Higher Than Heaven here.

Higher Than Heaven has seen Ellie enlist some of pop music's finest to craft the album with her, Greg Kurstin (Sia, Maggie Rogers, Elton John), Jessie Shatkin (Charli XCX, Years & Years), Koz (Sam Ryder, Madonna, Dua Lipa) and Andrew Wells (Halsey, Yungblud), with the finished record seeing Ellie put her own spin on modern pop music.

Higher Than Heaven is jam-packed with infectious hits that see Ellie's signature vocals take centre stage whilst the production is pop music at its finest with stomping basslines, soaring synths and euphoric melodies.

To date, Ellie has celebrated 10 platinum singles, three #1 albums, two BRIT Awards, a GRAMMY Award, and a Golden Globe nomination. She has sold over 27 million albums and 218 million singles, amassing 43 billion streams worldwide.

Ellie is also one of the most streamed female artists on Spotify with over 8 billion streams. With over 50 million followers combined on her social platforms, she also earned YouTube's Diamond Award with 10 million subscribers on her YouTube channel and over 6.8 billion views globally.

Alongside her incredible music career, Ellie is a long-standing activist and philanthropist who uses her platform to engage young people with global issues. In 2017, Goulding was awarded the UN's New Voices Award, and in recognition of her wider activism became a goodwill ambassador for UN Environment. Earlier this year, Goulding also became a TIME100 Impact Award winner and shortly after, announced her ambassadorship with the WWF.

Ellie Goulding Tour Dates

16th October: 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland
18th October: Barrowland, Glasgow UK
19th October: O2 City Hall, Newcastle, UK
20th October: Manchester Academy, UK
23rd October: O2 Institute, Birmingham UK
24th October: Roundhouse, London, UK
27th October: Bataclan, Paris, France
30th October: TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht, Netherlands
31st October: Cirque Royale, Belgium, Brussels
2nd November: Fabrique, Milan, Italy
6th November: E-Werk, Cologne, Germany
7th November: Huxley's Neue Welt, Berlin, Germany



Brand New Destination Festival Sol Seeker 2023 Announces Phase 1 Lineup And Ticket On Photo
Brand New Destination Festival Sol Seeker 2023 Announces Phase 1 Lineup And Ticket On Sale Date
Striving to revitalize the boom of tourism and the electronic dance scene, the US Virgin Islands introduces its newest premier electronic dance music festival, Sol Seeker.
The ASCAP Foundation Names Recipients of the 2023 Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composer Awards Photo
The ASCAP Foundation Names Recipients of the 2023 Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composer Awards
The ASCAP Foundation has announced the recipients of the 2023 Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composer Awards.
Malang Jobarteh & Chelsea Randall to Present CROSSINGS at Brooklyn Conservatory of Mus Photo
Malang Jobarteh & Chelsea Randall to Present CROSSINGS at Brooklyn Conservatory of Music
On Thursday, May 25, '23 at 7pm (rescheduled from March 23, '23), at Brooklyn Conservatory of Music, renowned Gambian kora master Malang Jobarteh and acclaimed, NY-native pianist Chelsea Randall will join forces to present Crossings.
Dizzy Shares Open Up Wide & Announces Third Album DIZZY Photo
Dizzy Shares 'Open Up Wide' & Announces Third Album 'DIZZY'
Dizzy shares their new single “Open Up Wide”. A perfect synthesis of airy pop vocals and grittier instrumentals, “Open Up Wide” explores the vulnerability of sharing fresh art with a jaded audience. Along with the new single, Dizzy also announces the release of their third LP: the self-titled DIZZY,

From This Author - Michael Major


Dizzy Shares New Single 'Open Up Wide' & Announces Third Album 'DIZZY'Dizzy Shares New Single 'Open Up Wide' & Announces Third Album 'DIZZY'
March 29, 2023

Dizzy shares their new single “Open Up Wide”. A perfect synthesis of airy pop vocals and grittier instrumentals, “Open Up Wide” explores the vulnerability of sharing fresh art with a jaded audience. Along with the new single, Dizzy also announces the release of their third LP: the self-titled DIZZY,
Kerry Charles Shares New Single 'Empress Of The Crystal Moon' Ahead of Debut LPKerry Charles Shares New Single 'Empress Of The Crystal Moon' Ahead of Debut LP
March 29, 2023

Drawing influence from the likes of Prince, Hall and Oates and Steely Dan, Charles's obsessively produced tracks land somewhere between laid-back synth pop, smooth dad rock and seductive R&B. The New Jersey-based songwriter and producer pairs his intimate falsetto with a lush palette of synthesizers and the inimitable sax stylings of Max Cudworth.
Photos: Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler & More Attend MURDER MYSTERY 2 PremierePhotos: Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler & More Attend MURDER MYSTERY 2 Premiere
March 29, 2023

Check out photos from the premiere of Murder Mystery 2, including shots of Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, actors Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Dr, John Kani, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Zurin Villanueva, Jillian Bell, Annie Mumolo, and more.
Video: Ghost Hounds Release Music Video For New Single 'Dirty Angel'Video: Ghost Hounds Release Music Video For New Single 'Dirty Angel'
March 29, 2023

Is it hot in here, or is it just the new music video from Ghost Hounds? The blues-rock group has released a tantalizing video for their recent single “Dirty Angel,” out now. “Dirty Angel” is the first single off the band’s upcoming album, giving listeners an exciting look at what they can expect from the new record.
Kylie Minogue to Release New Single With Oliver HeldensKylie Minogue to Release New Single With Oliver Heldens
March 29, 2023

Kylie Minogue has sold over 80 million records, garnered 34 top ten and 7 number one singles. Her music career took off with the hit 'The Loco-Motion' which topped the charts in 1987, and became the highest selling single of the decade in Australia.
share