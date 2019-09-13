Elli K Brings Delicate Vocals In New Single 'Dawn' Featuring Leo Z

Originally from South Korea, Elli K is a remarkable vocalist and artist who has shared her music with intense feeling over her career. She has now ventured to extend her influence with her single "Dawn", the first track from her upcoming album, Love Collage. Elli K teamed up with composer/producer Leo Z (Josh Groban, Andrea Bocelli, Nathan Pacheco, Katherine Jenkins) and songwriter Zarah Mahler on this single. Their collaboration brought not only the whimsical new track but a full EP, Love Collage, which is set to be released this coming winter.

What Elli K shows off in this single is a great vulnerability as an artist. There is no holding back the varying emotions that "Dawn" pulls forward. Her vocals are delicate as compared to the distinctiveness from Leo K. Both are carried through a symphonic journey lead by an emotive piano.

"Dawn" describes the immortality of love after a couple's inevitable parting in great earnest. Reflecting on the initial inspiration for "Dawn", Elli K says, "Even after the breakup, the memory of love will live in the hearts as another form of love. I wanted to express this maturity of love, accepting the inevitable parting."

With "Dawn", Elli K is moving through musical boundaries - beginning to share her music with the US audiences. Her new EP, Love Collage, is comprised of original tracks that capture the essence of love through beauty, lyricism, and melody.

The album's producer and composer, Leo Z, says, "Love Collage is the experience of love, from the birth to memory of it, through a cycle of five songs. Each song represents one phase of the entire sentimental chronicle." He continues, "This album focuses on the positive effect of a love story, on the mature perception of its true, unconditional function."

Currently, Elli K is excited to release "Dawn" and share her musical inspirations with new fans. She will be following the single with a music video, set for release later in September. Be sure to follow Elli K on social media for all music exclusives and updates.

For More Information: www.ellikmusic.com





