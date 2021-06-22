Elektric Voodoo Releases New Single 'Telescope'

Elektric Voodoo releases their latest single "Telescope," the title track from their upcoming album. The track premiered with Glide Magazine stating, "Telescope encompasses a sonic parade of drums, horns, and guitars with a shake-up the masses mission." Be on the lookout for the full album, due out August 20th!



Elektric Voodoo's Scott Tournet discusses the single, "I've been peering through a Telescope...looking at the world up close...but never opening up both eyes. These lyrics from the title track summarize the plight of the main character through the first half of the record. On top of a heavy funk and afrobeat groove, this song stacks blissed out synths and delayed guitars that drift along with a song that could work in a stripped down singer-songwriter setting. An amalgamation of genres and elements that are disparate but blend in a natural way."



Following the release of Wake Up, the new song is the second single from the band's forthcoming album. Created and crafted with intent, Telescope is a concept album that presents a conscious shift from internal to external and intended to be listened straight through. The album is 9-songs deep that tells a story of a journey through self-reflection, evaluation of mortality, confrontation of death and eventually dawns a new perspective. The new album was produced by the gold-selling producer and songwriter Scott Tournet who beautifully captured the energy and spirit of Elektric Voodoo's live performance.



Elektric Voodoo is comprised of an all-star ensemble with songwriter, guitarist and band leader Scott Tournet, Matt Bozzone (drums/percussion, vocals), Ty Kiernan (congas, timbales, percussion), Travis Klein (tenor sax, keyboards, guitar, percussion, vocals), Brad Nash (baritone sax, keyboards, percussion, vocals), and Luke Henning (bass, vocals, percussion). They first came together in 2016 around the time Tournet left the band he had built up for 12 years with Grace Potter and Nocturnals. Together they took a leap of faith to create something new. Tournet says, "We share a common creative vision and a true bond has been formed through many many hours together...on the road, in the rehearsal room, on endless phone calls during this crazy year of the pandemic. I think it can't be stressed enough that we've really done this thing the old fashioned way and all of that heart is in the music. The music is pure in that way."



Elektric Voodoo has created a true analog sound hailed by Relix as, "intriguing, enticing and engaging all at the same time- evidence of Elektric Voodoo's ability to cast a hypnotic spell."