Electronic Artist INZO Announces First Headline Tour

Genre-bending electronic artist Mike Inzano, better known as INZO, is finishing up a massive year including a new record deal, a collaboration with LSDream, a tour with Big Gigantic, and festival sets at Bass Canyon, Electric Zoo, and more, with the long-awaited announcement of his first ever headline tour alongside a new EP. Pre-save the new EP here.

"Earth Magic," due later this year via Lowly. (home of NGHTMRE, Said The Sky, TroyBoi, and more,) demonstrates the range of INZO as an artist and experimenter as he explores the quieter, more introspective areas of his range and capturing the sonic beauty of our planet.

The first single and title track off the project features DJ and singer-songwriter Elohim, expanding a fast-growing list of revered collaborators. Watch the official teaser clip below:

INZO - EARTH MAGIC TOUR 2022

OCTOBER

14 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz ☂

15 - New Orleans, LA - Republic NOLA ☂

21 - Dallas, TX - Studio @ The Factory ☀☞

22 - Orlando, FL - Glit ☀☞

NOVEMBER

11 - New York, NY - Webster Hall ☀☽❄

18 - Charlotte, NC - The Black Box ☁☞

19 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theater ☁☞

JANUARY

12 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation ☂☽❄

13 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex ☞

14 - Minneapolis, MN - The Loft @ Skyway Theater ☀☽❄

20 - St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House ☀☞

21 - Columbus, OH - Skully's ☂☞

28 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall ☂❄

FEBRUARY

17 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom ☽❄

18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theater ☽❄

24 - Portland, OR - 45 East ☁☀

25 - Seattle, WA - Neumo's ☁

☀ - with Dreamers Delight

☁ - with Rome In Silver

☂ - with Sumthin Sumthin

☽ - with Align

❄ - with Blookoh

☞ - with Covex