Ed Sheeran & Budjerah Team-up for '2STEP' Remix

Ed Sheeran has enlisted Australian R&B newcomer Budjerah for an all-new remix of "2step", which is out now on Atlantic and has been joined by an official visualizer.

Ed has been teaming-up with an array of artists from across the globe for special remix versions of his latest single "2step", tapping into his love of collaboration. Budjerah commented: "I was so shocked to have won my first ARIA Award for Breakthrough Artist at last year's ARIAs, and it meant so much to me that Ed Sheeran was the one who read my name out. To now be featured on the Australian remix of Ed's track '2Step' and have it released globally as I'm just starting my first overseas tour, it's really exciting!"

Budjerah recently released the Conversations EP via Warner Records. On Conversations, Budjerahreunites with longtime producers Matt Corby (Sia/Kygo) and Chris Collins, as well as new collaborators MAY-A and Konstantin Kersting (Tones And I). The EP - which features singles like "Get Down," "Talk" with MAY-A, "Wash My Sorrows Away" and "What Should I Do?" - reveals a darker, sleeker sound for Budjerah, reflective of the changes that have occurred in his life.

Later today, Budjerah will kick off his worldwide tour in London at the Jazz Cafe. The Australian R&B artist is set to make stops in England and France, before he switches continents to North America for shows in Los Angeles, Nashville and New York in May and June. He will also embark on a global run as special guest for Vance Joy. Purchase tickets and see dates here.

Ed Sheeran's official video for '2step' feat. Lil Baby - unveiled last month and filmed in Kyiv, Ukraine at the end of last year - transitions through slick choreography as Ed, Lil Baby and their crew move across a cityscape backdrop.

Upon the video's launch, Sheeran said - "I filmed the video for 2step in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine before the devastating acts of violence started to take place. It was my first time visiting the country and I felt so welcomed during my stay there - everyone from the production crew to the many people I met across my days off. Ukraine is a proud and resilient country and I'm grateful to have had the chance to film my video there. I stand with Ukraine and will be donating my record royalties from YouTube streams of the video to the DEC's Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal x"

Ed Sheeran kicked-off his '+ - = ÷ x' stadium tour (pronounced 'The Mathematics Tour') at the end of April, which will take in the UK, Ireland, Europe and Australia, with more territories to be announced soon (full tour dates).

Watch the visualizer for the new single here: