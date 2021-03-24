Easy Life Announce Debut Album 'Life's a Beach'

easy life have today announced details of their much-anticipated debut album 'life's a beach', which will be released on Interscope Records on June 4. The album is teased today by its powerful opening track "a message to myself", and includes standout singles 'nightmares', 'daydreams', and more future-classics from the British five-piece, who won 'Best New British Act' at the 2020 NME Awards.



Receiving its first play on BBC Radio 1 today, "a message to myself" is easy life's most candid and cathartic moment to date. A symphonic essay on depression - and a rallying call for self-love - the band worked on the track alongside world-class producer BEKON, whose credits include Kendrick Lamar's 'DAMN' and BJ The Chicago Kid's 'In My Mind.' One of modern pop's more unsuspecting stars, "a message to myself", says easy life front-man Murray, "is a reminder to keep doing you. It's a celebration of individualism at all costs. Be yourself, nobody can do you better."



2021 marks easy life's graduation as the world's definitive and most exciting band around. Over the last few years, the group have paved their own way via a catalogue bursting with introspective, escapist, outsider-anthems. Their effortlessly accomplished mixtapes - 'creature habits', 'spaceships', and 'junk food' (which featured their only duet to date, Arlo Parks) - have led the rascal band of brothers to debut their album, 'life's a beach': a title that makes total sense, argues Murray, when you're "from slap bang in the middle of the country, geographically as far from the nearest seaside as possible." The beach of 'life's a beach' is not, then, a Caribbean hideaway. Observational, universal and deeply personal, this rounded study of forgotten small-towns is the record easy life have spent their young lives working towards. The fact they're set to release their debut album as the world enjoys - hopefully - a safe return to the beach seems oddly fitting amidst their unpredictable rise to date.

A band formed right down to the name itself as an escape, songs like "a message to myself" cement easy life's place in the world - as musicians, as young men, and as beacons of positivity. Or as Murray sums up their upcoming debut album - "it's a record that wishes it was anywhere else but here, yet at the same time fixates on a dreary middle England existence." There may be more rain on the way in their native Britain, but 'life's a beach' is easy life's absolute moment in the sun.



easy life's debut album, 'life's a beach' will be released June 4.

