Cassandra Miller's THREE SONGS to Be Part of Soundstreams’ QUATUOR BOZZINI: WITH STRINGS ATTACHED

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Three Songs by Cassandra Miller will be performed as part of Soundstreams’ concert Quatuor Bozzini: With String Attached on March 21: an evening dedicated to bold new works and the endless possibilities of the string quartet.

Three Songs is an intimate work shaped by Cassandra Miller’s long collaboration with Quatuor Bozzini. Drawing on songs the players sang as children or to their own children, Miller transforms French and Italian folk melodies into delicate, abstracted textures. By magnifying small gestures of rocking, holding, and consolation, the piece becomes a meditation on memory, closeness, and the human act of singing.

The program also includes pieces by Taylor Brook, Zosha Di Castri and six brand new compositions from our Bridges Emerging Composer Participants.