Earl Sweatshirt Shares New Song 'Whole World' Feat. Maxo

Earl Sweatshirt Shares New Song 'Whole World' Feat. Maxo

Earl Sweatshirt has announced he will be releasing an exclusive vinyl deluxe version of his critically acclaimed project Feet of Clay [Tan Cressida / Warner Records] on June 26th with two new songs, including "Whole World" produced by Alchemist, featuring Los Angeles rapper Maxo. "Whole World" is available across all digital streaming platforms today. An exquisite pairing of moody production and verses being traded by two wordsmiths, "Whole World" delivers.

The Feet of Clay deluxe vinyl will feature a black LP and a limited tan collectors edition (3000 copies). Earl will also be releasing new merchandise at Earlsweatshirt.com. Feet of Clay arrived in 2019, creating a massive cultural impact with its masterfully constructed wordplay atop eclectic production, and has been met with praise across the media landscape from the likes of Pitchfork, The Wall Street Journal, Vulture, The New York Times, GQ and more.

Earl Sweatshirt Shares New Song 'Whole World' Feat. Maxo
