EVERCLEAR Reveals Details for New Live Album 'Live at The Whisky a Go Go'

Everclear, one of the leading alternative rock bands to emerge from the ‘90s led by vocalist, guitarist and founder Art Alexakis, has officially revealed the details for their new live album, Live at The Whisky a Go Go, and released the first single and music video for “Heroin Girl.”

Due out Friday, September 8th via Sunset Blvd Records, Live at The Whisky a Go Go was recorded and filmed in late 2022 during Everclear’s 30th Anniversary Tour back in Alexakis’ hometown of Los Angeles and marked the first time the acclaimed quartet performed at the famed venue.

The 17-track collection features all the hits and hidden treasures from throughout Everclear’s extraordinary catalog as well as two bonus studio tracks, last year’s single “Year Of The Tiger” and new single “Sing Away.” The first offering from the forthcoming album is the 1995 hit “Heroin Girl,” off the band’s platinum-selling album Sparkle and Fade.

“Live at The Whisky a Go Go is raw, loose, noisy, and kind of ragged around the edges…just like rock & roll is supposed to be,” shares Alexakis. “Having grown up in Santa Monica in the late 1970s, performing at The Whisky was always a dream, and that dream finally came true last December. Everclear has always been one of those bands that are way louder and rowdier live than we are on record, so this album is a gift of love to the thousands of fans who have come to our shows over the last 30 years.”

Everclear – Art Alexakis (vocals, guitar), Davey French (guitar), Freddy Herrera (bass), Brian Nolan (drums) – will be out on the road in support of the live album on a recently-announced fall headlining tour.

The 30-date outing, featuring special guests The Ataris and The Pink Spiders, begins September 6th in Lexington, Kentucky and will make stops all across the country, including Cleveland, Buffalo, Philadelphia, Boston, New York City (September 18th at Gramercy Theatre), Nashville, Omaha, Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles (October 9th at The Wiltern), San Francisco, and many more, before wrapping October 15th in Pioneertown, California. Everclear also has a variety of shows lined up for the summer. See below for full list of upcoming tour dates. Tickets are on sale now; visit here for all details and to purchase tickets.

Since forming in 1992, Everclear has enjoyed a lengthy career by any measure, spanning 11 studio releases, including four that have been certified Gold or Platinum, selling over 6 million records, and achieving 12 Top 40 Hit Singles on Mainstream Rock, Alternative, and Adult Top 40 radio, including “Santa Monica,” “Father of Mine,” “I Will Buy You A New Life,” “Wonderful” and “Everything To Everyone,” as well as numerous videos, thousands of shows, and various other accolades, including a 1998 Grammy nomination.

The band’s 1993 debut album, World Of Noise, released on the Portland independent label Tim/Kerr Records, paired with their significant efforts to break into college radio and the buzz they’d created within the Portland music scene, attracted the attention of major labels, including Capitol Records, which signed the group soon after.

Beginning with their major-label debut, 1995’s platinum-selling album Sparkle and Fade, and its massive chart-topping hit “Santa Monica,” Everclear was soon a household name and catapulted into the masses, thus allowing their impressive three-decade career to prosper and endure. In 2019, Alexakis was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) and has since donated one dollar from every ticket purchased for his performances to charities such as Sweet Relief Musicians Fund and National MS Society.

To celebrate their 30th anniversary in 2022, Everclear reissued World Of Noise as a special remastered, deluxe edition, making the album available for the first time on digital streaming platforms with 6 bonus songs in addition to its original 12 tracks. In addition to his thousands of Everclear performances over the band’s lengthy career, Alexakis created and runs the annual Summerland Tour, which features a package of popular ‘90s alt rock bands, and he released his first solo album, Sun Songs, in 2019.

More than three decades later, Everclear’s enduring legacy and ongoing appeal as a live band continues.

Friday, June 30 - Decatur, IL @ Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

Saturday, July 1 - Attica, IN @ Badlands Off Road Park

Sunday, July 2 - Westchester, OH @ Voices of America Museum

Monday, July 3 - Dixon, IL @ Dixon Petunia Festival

Saturday, July 8 - Woodhaven, MI @ Uncle Sam Jam - Woodhaven

Friday, July 14 - Lake Charles, LA @ Golden Nugget Casino

Saturday, July 15 - Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest 2023

Friday, July 21 - Detroit Lakes, MN @ Northwest Water Carnival Bash On the Beach

Thursday, July 27 - Jordan, NY @ Kegs Canalside

Friday, July 28 - Whitehouse Station, NJ @ New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning

Saturday, July 29 - La Porte, IN @ LakeFest

Sunday, July 30 - St. Louis, MO @ Pig and Whiskey Street Fest

Saturday, August 5 - Butte, MT @ Brawls and Kickstart Days

Thursday, August 17 - Lynchburg, VA @ Academy Center of the Arts

Friday, August 18 - Bristol, TN @ Paramount Bristol

Saturday, August 19 - Fayetteville, GA @ Southern Ground Amphitheater

Saturday, August 26 - Wittenberg, WI @ Ho-Chunk Gaming Wittenburg

Saturday, September 2 - Albany, OR @ Albany Downtown Block Party

Fall Headlining Tour w/ The Ataris and The Pink Spiders supporting:

Wednesday, September 6 - Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

Thursday, September 7 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

Friday, September 8 - Lemont, IL @ The Forge Lemont Quarries

Saturday, September 9 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s

Monday, September 11 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues ^

Tuesday, September 12 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

Wednesday, September 13 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Friday, September 15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Rivers Casino ^

Saturday, September 16 - Westbury, NY @ The Space at Westbury

Sunday, September 17 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

Monday, September 18 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

Wednesday, September 20 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Thursday, September 21 - Nashville, TN @ The Sky Deck at Assembly Food Hall

Friday, September 22 - Mt. Vernon, IL @ The Granada Theatre

Saturday, September 23 - Waterloo, IA @ National Cattle Congress

Wednesday, September 27 - Omaha, NE @ Barnato

Thursday, September 28 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Friday, September 29 - Kamas, UT @ DeJoria Center Arena

Saturday, September 30 - Cheyenne, WY @ The Lincoln

Sunday, October 1 - Great Falls, MT @ The Newberry

Wednesday, October 4 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Friday, October 6 - Umatilla, OR @ Rock The Locks +

Saturday, October 7 - Elko, NV @ Maverick Hotel and Casino by Red Lion Hotels +

Monday, October 9 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Tuesday, October 10 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Thursday, October 12 - Temecula, CA @ South Coast Winery Resort & Spa #

Friday, October 13 - Rocklin, CA @ Quarry Park Amphitheater

Sunday, October 15 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s

Friday, October 27 - North Augusta, SC @ Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee +

+ indicates Everclear only

^ indicates Everclear and The Ataris only

# indicates tickets on sale 6/23 at 10am local time

Photo Credit: Ashley Osborn