K-Pop Spotlight
ENHYPEN, ONEUS, and More Will Headline New K-Pop Festival in Las Vegas This April

WE BRIDGE is coming to Las Vegas April 21-23 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center and Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Feb. 02, 2023  
An all new K-Pop festival is headed to Vegas, headlined by 4th generation superstar boy group ENHYPEN!

We Bridge, the inaugural three-day cultural expo and two-day music festival event celebrating Asian entertainment and culture, is coming to Las Vegas April 21-23 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center and Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

ENHYPEN will be joined by music veterans such as KANG DANIEL and VIVIZ, as well as artists newer to the scene such as Dreamcatcher, CIX, ONEUS, fromis_9, BE'O, and more, of whom will be making their American arena debut in the 12,000-seat arena.

We Bridge is presented by premier global entertainment company Infinite Prospects Entertainment (IPE) with the support of MGM Resorts International, the same group who helped turn the Las Vegas Strip purple in April 2022 when megastar group BTS performed four sold-out nights of their 'Permission To Dance On Stage' tour at Allegiant Stadium. With the explosion of Asian influence on mainstream pop culture around the world and its tremendous impacts across music, film, art, and fashion, We Bridge's mission is to connect these various creative expressions within one experience and celebrate the various Asian artists and cultures that are fueling them. The result is a multi-sensory, live event that immerses attendees into a curated world that bridges what is now, new, and next in Asian music, media, art, and fashion.

The GRAMMY Museum will have its own stage over the three days on the expo floor consisting of special performances and Q&A panels with the music festival acts and is open to all attendees. Hi-touch events with the artists will follow each panel, accessible to all ticket holders of qualifying tiers. We Bridge is partnering with culture curators and creators who will showcase some of Asia and Asian America's finest visual artists and their work.

"I'm honored to be bringing a celebration of Asian culture to Las Vegas, one of the most culturally blended cities and entertainment capitals in the world," said Alex Kang, CEO of Infinite Prospects Entertainment. "With the rise in Asian entertainment into mainstream prominence, we wanted to bring more awareness and access to artists, talent, and brands within our community. We are excited to have K-pop at the forefront of We Bridge's music showcase this year, as the industry's impact and popularity continue to grow. We see this as our humble beginning and have a vision of building an even bigger stage that is widely representative of all Asian talent."

Chris Baldizan, MGM Resorts' Executive Vice President of Entertainment, said, "K-Pop has quickly become a global phenomenon which Las Vegas experienced first-hand last year with BTS' incredible sold-out concerts. The We Bridge event gives us another opportunity to partner with Alex Kang and his team to deliver multi-cultural experiences of music, media, art and fashion to the destination."

"The GRAMMY Museum is thrilled to partner with We Bridge on its inaugural festival," said Michael Sticka, President/CEO of the GRAMMY Museum. "Our Mission includes paying tribute to our collective musical heritage, while also celebrating the dynamic connection in people's diverse backgrounds and music's many genres. We look forward to celebrating Asian entertainment and culture by bringing our renowned public programming to the We Bridge stage."

More information including additional talent lineups, ticket sales, and program details will be announced soon. For up-to-date news follow @webridgeexpo on Twitter and Instagram and join the conversation using #webridgelv and #nownewnext. For more information on We Bridge Expo, please visit webridgeexpo.com.




ENHYPEN, ONEUS, and More Will Headline New K-Pop Festival in Las Vegas This April
