ENHYPEN Announces Debut Studio Album 'Dimension: Dilemma'

Six months after wowing worldwide audiences with their 2nd Mini Album BORDER : CARNIVAL, your new K-pop destination ENHYPEN has made another splashing return with their 1st Studio Album DIMENSION : DILEMMA.

The rising authentic storytellers who expressed their complex yet sincere emotions experienced before and after crossing the border of debut with their 'BORDER' series, now come to realize that this world is even more multidimensional than they expected in their new 'DIMENSION' series.

DIMENSION : DILEMMA opens the doors to the new 'DIMENSION' series. After entering a multidimensional world, where many values collide, the septet face a dilemma, questioning their identity while realizing their desires for the first time.

The album, however, captures their resolution to put this dilemma aside and dash forward to find a solution. Producers of HYBE's labels led by "hitman" bang and Wonderkid, who have been with ENHYPEN from the very beginning, once again participated in the production of the band's latest discography to magnify the musical quality of the album which consists of eight tracks.

The lead single "Tamed-Dashed" is a New Wave track reminiscent of the 80's that calls into question a dilemma of choice: to be "tamed" by one's desires, or to "dash" to find the answers to address one's predicament. It depicts the vivid dilemma of the seven boys unable to decide which path to pursue between the paradoxical contradictions and conflict of their desires.

The music video for "Tamed-Dashed" raises curiosity from the start as it begins with NI-KI reaching out to grab a rugby ball on the ground. It continues with scenes of the septet dressed in uniforms exuding a sense of freedom as they hang out and toss a ball to one another. Against the backdrop of a school gym, field, and blue ocean, ENHYPEN show off their powerful, yet refreshing choreography to complete a perfectly synchronized performance that delivers a cool and refreshing feel. Throughout the music video, the members' past selves dressed in different clothing continuously intersect with the present, and concludes with NI-KI eventually taking the ball from the ground.

Watch the music video for the lead single here: