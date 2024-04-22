Dylan Gossett to Embark on 'The Back 40 Tour' This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following his highly anticipated, sold-out No Better Time Tour that wrapped last week, breakout 25-year-old Texas singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Dylan Gossett has announced he will embark on The Back 40 Tour across North America this fall.

This time, Gossett will headline in nearly 30 cities across the U.S. and Canada from September through November, including a hometown show at Austin's Emo's on September 10, Los Angeles' The Fonda Theatre on September 18, Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on October 23, Toronto's Danforth Music Hall on November 8, New York's Irving Plaza on November 16, and more. Tickets will be available via presale tomorrow, April 23 at 10 a.m. local time and via public on-sale on Thursday, April 25 at 10 a.m. local time.

The No Better Time Tour, which sold-out immediately upon on-sale, received praise from fans and press alike, as Gossett performed his first-ever headline shows to packed venues across the country. MusicRow applauded Gossett for his “signature sound and powerful storytelling,” while The Vanderbilt Hustler declared, “Dylan Gossett's concert at Exit/In represented not just his Nashville debut but also a milestone in his journey as an artist.” In addition to his own headline shows, Gossett will also make festival appearances this year at Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, CMA Fest in Nashville, Farewell Festival in Redmond, and more, as well as support to Midland on select dates. Not to mention, he returns to the UK and Europe this summer for The Somewhere Between Tour, which has already sold-out in London, Manchester, Dublin, Glasgow, Belfast, and Amsterdam.

Gossett released his latest offering, Songs in the Gravel EP, via Big Loud Texas / Mercury Records. The four track project includes singles “Somewhere Between” and “Bitter Winds,” as well as fan favorite “If I Had A Lover.” Dylan wrote all four songs on the project and self-produced two, and he also teamed up with notable producers Eddie Spear (Zach Bryan, Brandi Carlile, A Star Is Born Soundtrack) on “Somewhere Between” and Ian Fitchuk (Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, James Bay) on “If I Had A Lover.” Billboard praised the EP, saying, “Gossett's career has surged since his viral hit 'Coal,' but with 'If I Had a Lover,' 'Somewhere Between' and more songs from his upcoming project, he's proven he has plenty of top-shelf musical gems in his arsenal,” and Rolling Stone said, “The collection mixes storytelling and self-reflection, and Gossett delivers with authority in his voice. His vocals are classically raspy, but he has a range and confidence in his singing that slyly commands a listener's attention.”

Songs in the Gravel is the follow-up project to Gossett's 2023 critically acclaimed debut No Better Time EP, which cemented the Austin native as an artist to watch in 2024. Written, recorded, produced, and mixed by Gossett himself in his bedroom, No Better Time showcases the breadth of his talents. The EP includes his breakout smash hit single “Coal.” Beyond recently debuting on the Billboard Hot 100 (Gossett's first career entry), “Coal” is now Certified Gold in the U.S. and Australia and Platinum in Canada and Ireland with over 150 million global streams to date and recently shot back into the Spotify Top 200. Globally, “Coal” continues to shine as it charted on the Official Singles Chart Top 100 in the UK and reached the Top Five on the Country Radio Chart in Australia.

UPCOMING DYLAN GOSSETT TOUR DATES:

April 26 - Midland, Texas - La Hacienda Event Center ~

April 27 - Nacogdoches, Texas - William R Johnson Coliseum ~

May 18 - Gulf Shores, Ala. - Hangout Music Festival

June 6 - Nashville, Tenn. - CMA Fest

June 7 - Nashville, Tenn. - CMA Fest

June 12 - Stockholm, Swe. - Nalen

June 14 - Egeskov, Den. - Heartland Festival

June 16 - Tunbridge Wells, U.K. - Black Deer Festival

June 18 - Glasgow, Sco. - City Halls & Old Fruitmarket - SOLD OUT

June 19 - Belfast, Ire. - Ulster Hall - SOLD OUT

June 21 - Dublin, Ire. - Vicar Street - SOLD OUT

June 22 - Dublin, Ire. - Vicar Street - SOLD OUT

June 24 - Manchester, U.K. - O2 Ritz - SOLD OUT

June 25 - London, U.K. - O2 Forum Kentish Town - SOLD OUT

June 27 - Paris, Fra. - Le Cafe De La Danse

June 30 - Amsterdam, Nld. - Melkweg - SOLD OUT

July 2 - Amsterdam, Nld. - Melkweg - SOLD OUT

July 3 - Koln, Deu. - Die Kantine

July 20 - Redmond, Ore. - Fairwell Festival

Sept. 6 - College Station, Texas - Hurricane Harry's ^

Sept. 7 - Houston, Texas - House of Blues ^

Sept. 10 - Austin, Texas - Emo's ^

Sept. 13 - Fort Worth, Texas - Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall ^

Sept. 18 - Los Angeles, Calif. - The Fonda Theatre ^

Sept. 20 - San Francisco, Calif. - The Fillmore ^

Sept. 21 - Sacramento, Calif. - Ace of Spades ^

Sept. 26 - Seattle, Wash. - The Showbox ^

Sept. 27 - Vancouver, B.C. - Commodore Ballroom ^

Oct. 1 - Spokane, Wash. - Knitting Factory ^

Oct. 4 - Boise, Idaho - Knitting Factory ^

Oct. 5 - Salt Lake City, Utah - RedWest Fest ^

Oct. 8 - Boulder, Colo. - Boulder Theater ^

Oct. 10 - Denver, Colo. - Summit ^

Oct. 12 - Fort Collins, Colo. - Washington's ^

Oct. 18 - Athens, Ga. - Georgia Theatre ^

Oct. 20 - Charlotte, N.C. - The Underground ^

Oct. 23 - Nashville, Tenn. - Ryman Auditorium ^

Oct. 25 - Chattanooga, Tenn. - The Signal ^

Oct. 26 - Atlanta, Ga. - Buckhead Theatre ^

Oct. 30 - Knoxville, Tenn. - The Mill & Mine ^

Nov. 1 - Richmond, Va. - The National ^

Nov. 2 - Silver Spring, Md. - The Fillmore Silver Spring ^

Nov. 8 - Toronto, Ont. - Danforth Music Hall ^

Nov. 12 - Philadelphia, Penn. - Theatre of Living Arts ^

Nov. 13 - Boston, Mass. - Paradise Rock Club ^

Nov. 16 - New York, N.Y. - Irving Plaza ^

Nov. 19 - Columbus, Ohio - The Bluestone ^

Nov. 21 - Milwaukee, Wis. - The Rave ^

Nov. 22 - Minneapolis, Minn. - First Avenue ^

Nov. 23 - Chicago, Ill. - Joe's Live ^

^ The Back 40 Tour Dates

~ supporting Midland

ABOUT DYLAN GOSSETT

Dylan Gossett is a 25-year-old singer-songwriter from Austin, Texas. Gossett began writing and recording music during his early teen years using Garage Band on his mother's computer. Throughout high school, college at Texas A&M, and a job at Formula 1 Racing, music remained Gossett's true passion. Inspired to finally release music by a new generation of singer-songwriters he saw emerging online, Dylan began posting videos of his songs in April 2023 — immediately, his music struck a chord with a global audience.

Gossett released his first single “To Be Free” (entirely self-written, recorded, produced, and mixed in his bedroom) on June 30, 2023. Shortly thereafter, he teased a snippet of what would become his next song and breakout viral hit “Coal.” The video instantly took off, gaining over one million views within the first week. He quickly got back into his bedroom and created the song from scratch before releasing it on July 27. Since its release, “Coal” has garnered over 150 million global streams, received Gold Certifications in the U.S. and Australia and Platinum Certifications in Canada and Ireland, debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S. and the Official Singles Chart Top 100 in the UK, reached the Top Five on the Country Radio Chart in Australia, and continues to climb the Spotify U.S. Top 200. The New York Times called “Coal” “one of the year's best country songs,” and Billboard declared, “'Coal' and 'To Be Free' position Gossett as a formidable, heart-on-his-sleeve singer-songwriter with immense potential.”

In October 2023, Gossett released his highly anticipated debut EP No Better Time (also self-written, recorded, produced, and mixed in his bedroom) via Big Loud Texas / Mercury Records. The EP received a slew of critical acclaim from The New York Times, Billboard, Grammy.com, Atwood Magazine, MusicRow, Holler, Country Central, and more. On the touring front, this spring, he's set to embark on his first-ever headline tour, dubbed the No Better Time Tour, across cities in North America and in London and Dublin — which sold-out immediately upon on-sale. Gossett also supported Noah Kahan in arenas across Australia, and Morgan Wallen at Houston's Minute Maid Park, as well as opened for Wyatt Flores and Brent Cobb on their fall 2023 tours. This year, Gossett will make festival debuts at SXSW, Hangout Music Festival, Tortuga Music Festival, and Two Step Inn Festival.

Photo Credit: William Basnett