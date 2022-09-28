Dylan Conrique Releases 'get over you'

Multi-talented artist and singer-songwriter Dylan Conrique has released her newest single, "get over you," via KYN Entertainment and ADA. With soft piano and melodic vocals that build into a powerful chorus, "get over you" is an intimate, mid-tempo track that chronicles the feeling of uncertainty after a relationship ends. Dylan co-wrote the track alongside Peter Fenn and Deza, with production by Fenn.

To complement the single, Dylan has also released the music video for "get over you."The ethereal, dream-like visual finds Dylan in a contemplative state as she wanders through nature and revisits the places where her love once flourished. Vivid, warm colors evoke a sense of hopefulness that contrasts with Dylan's longing for answers about her relationship.

"get over you" continues the coming-of-age story of heartbreak told in Dylan's June 2022 single "i miss you (skin to skin)". Co-written with Max Martin, Johan Carlsson and Maureen "Mozella" McDonald, "i miss you (skin to skin)" has received praise from outlets including PEOPLE, E! News, Wonderland, LA Magazine and more.

The songs follow the success of Dylan's viral, breakout single, "Birthday Cake," a poignant ballad released in February 2022 that has earned more than 130 million streams. To date, Dylan has yielded over 170 million streams in the two years since she began releasing music.

Dylan is currently on a North American tour with Mimi Webb. Produced by Live Nation, the 14-date tour kicked off on Thursday, September 22nd in Vancouver, B.C. at the Fortune Sound Club and will wrap up on Thursday, October 13th in Washington, D.C. at Union Stage. Tickets are now on sale here.

DYLAN CONRIQUE LIVE 2022 TOUR DATES SUPPORTING MIMI WEBB

Thursday, September 22 - Vancouver, B.C. - Fortune Sound Club

Friday, September 23 - Seattle, W.A. - Numbs

Saturday, September 24 - Portland, O.R. - Mission Theater

Monday, September 26 - San Francisco, C.A. - Rickshaw Stop

Wednesday, September 28 - West Hollywood, C.A. - The Roxy

Friday, September 30 - Salt Lake City, U.T. - Kilby Court

Saturday, October 1 - Denver, C.O. - Marquis Theater

Tuesday, October 4 - Chicago, I.L. - Subterranean

Wednesday, October 5 - Detroit, M.I. - El Club

Thursday, October 6 - Toronto, O.N. - Velvet Underground

Saturday, October 8 - Montreal, Q.C. - Theatre Fairmount

Monday, October 10 - Boston, M.A. - Brighton Music Hall

Tuesday, October 11 - New York, N.Y. - The Bowery Ballroom

Thursday, October 13 - Washington, D.C. - Union Stage

Dylan Conrique is a multi-hyphenate entertainer, singer-songwriter, actress and dancer. Since making her music debut in 2020, Dylan has established herself a source of inspiration and hope for her fans through her earnest approach to songwriting that showcases strength and vulnerability well beyond her 18 years.

Dylan's breakout came in February 2022 with her viral hit "Birthday Cake," which has amassed over 130 million streams since its release and earned Dylan the distinctions of People's Emerging Artist of 2022 and YouTube Music's Artist on the Rise. Written at the age of just 15, the poignant ballad tells the story of a loved one's passing and has been lauded as a cathartic reprieve from the grief of loss.

Building off the success of the song, Dylan released her June 2022 follow up single "i miss you (skin to skin)," a yearning mid-tempo track that captures the universal experience of coming-of-age heartbreak. In July 2022, Dylan embarked on her first-ever tour with sold-out stops in Los Angeles, New York, and London, and will follow it up with a 14-date North American tour this fall supporting Mimi Webb.

A multifaceted talent, Dylan has found success on-screen as she has in music. Currently, she stars as series regular Tamara Collins on the hit ABC series The Rookie, which premiered its fifth season in September 2022. Raised in Loomis, California, Dylan grew up among horses and spent time riding ATVs and motorbikes. She is of Mexican American descent and currently resides in Los Angeles with her dog, Layla, and cat, Roper.