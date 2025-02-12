Dua Lipa Celebrates 'Future Nostalgia' Anniversary with Special Vinyl Edition

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



3x GRAMMY and 7x BRIT Award-winning global pop powerhouse Dua Lipa has announced a special triple vinyl edition of her GRAMMY Award-winning, certified platinum sophomore album Future Nostalgia in celebration of its upcoming 5th anniversary. Pressed on one yellow splatter vinyl and two traditional black vinyl discs, the 3-LP set will include the album’s original 11 tracks, along with the deluxe Moonlight Edition, and the remix album Club Future Nostalgia. The anniversary edition is available to pre-order here and will be released globally on March 28th. Listen to the original album below.

With the release of Future Nostalgia in 2020, Dua Lipa cemented herself as both a critical success and top radio performer. Future Nostalgia landed on the year-end “Best Of” lists of everyone from Rolling Stone and Billboard to Pitchfork and NPR and was the longest running top 10 album by a female artist on the Billboard 200 in 2021. The album went multi-platinum in over 30 countries and spawned multiple worldwide hit singles including the No. 1 tracks “Break My Heart,” US 4x platinum lead single “Don’t Start Now,” and Billboard’s No. 1 Hot 100 Song of 2021, “Levitating,” which earned certified diamond status and is the longest charting Billboard Hot 100 hit ever among women. Future Nostalgia now has over 22 billion streams across all platforms worldwide, making it the 7th most streamed album ever globally, and was recently named one of the greatest albums of the 21st century by Rolling Stone.

This March, Dua will resume her Radical Optimism World Tour kicking off in Australia and New Zealand, before playing across Europe and the UK throughout May and June, and will make her way to North America this September. While in the UK, nearly a year after she headlined Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage, Dua will mark another career milestone as she plays back-to-back nights at Wembley Stadium, both of which sold out immediately. Please see below for the full list of upcoming tour dates. For more information on tickets, please visit www.dualipa.com/tour.

The tour is in support of Dua’s latest album, Radical Optimism, which went No. 1 in 12 countries, including the UK where it became the biggest album debut from a UK female artist in 2024 and garnered the highest week one sales from a UK female artist since 2021. In the US, the album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking Dua’s biggest sales week yet. The New York Times named it a Critic’s Pick and hailed it as “an album of nonstop ear candy,” along with Variety, who declared it “a joyous blast of pop savvy,” The New Yorker, who praised, “the instrumentation is a gleaming and impenetrable expanse, and the main attraction is Lipa,” and Vogue, who raved it is “a summary, self-assured slice of pop brilliance…[and] catchy as hell.”

With four Brit Award nominations this year, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year for “Training Season,” Artist of the Year, and Pop Act, which she won in 2024, Dua has now become the most nominated BRITS female artist in history with a career total of 23 nominations.

DUA LIPA – RADICAL OPTIMISM TOUR 2025 DATES

March 17, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

March 19, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

March 20, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

March 22, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

March 23, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

March 26, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

March 28, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

March 29, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

April 2, 2025 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

April 4, 2025 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

May 11, 2025 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

May 12, 2025 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

May 15, 2025 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

May 16, 2025 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

May 19, 2025 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

May 20, 2025 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

May 23, 2025 – Paris, France – La Défense Arena

May 24, 2025 – Paris, France – La Défense Arena

May 27, 2025 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

May 28, 2025 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

May 31, 2025 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

June 1, 2025 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

June 3, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

June 4, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

June 7, 2025 – Milan, Italy – Ippodromo SNAI La Maura

June 11, 2025 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

June 12, 2025 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

June 13, 2025 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

June 20, 2025 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

June 21, 2025 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

June 24, 2025 – Liverpool, UK – Anfield Stadium

June 25, 2025 – Liverpool, UK – Anfield Stadium

June 27, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium

September 1, 2025 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

September 2, 2025 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

September 5, 2025 – Chicago, IL – United Center

September 6, 2025 – Chicago, IL – United Center

September 9, 2025 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

September 10, 2025 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

September 13, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

September 14, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

September 17, 2025 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

September 18, 2025 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

September 20, 2025 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

September 21, 2025 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

September 26, 2025 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

September 27, 2025 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

September 30, 2025 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

October 1, 2025 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

October 4, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

October 5, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

October 7, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

October 8, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

October 11, 2025 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

October 12, 2025 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

October 15, 2025 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

October 16, 2025 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Photo Credit: Hugo Comte

