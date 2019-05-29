Drum & Lace Announce New Album Semi Songs Out 7/19

Drum & Lace, aka Sofia Hultquist will release her new album semi songs on July 19. The album is available to pre-order now at Bandcamp. The first single from the EP, "Outsider Complex Part 1" premiered this week at AudioFemme along with an exclusive interview with Sofia."Outsider Complex Part 1" the album's first single explores anxiety and vulnerability, the feeling of never quite fitting in. It's perspective is external, of one looking out and absorbing the surrounding cacophony and mess. "Outsider Complex Part 1" will be available on all streaming platforms this Friday. Drum & Lace has a Los Angeles record release show coming up on July 18 at The Bootleg Theater Stage. Tickets will be available this Friday at 10 am PST.

Sofia Hultquist, is an Italian composer and performer that writes and creates music for film and media. Her composition work includes writing for film, tv, dance, theater, fashion and commercials. Her film scoring credits include fashion documentary "The First Monday in May" (dir Andrew Rossi), HBO documentary "At The Heart of Gold- Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal" (dir. Erin Lee Carr), and upcoming AppleTV+ series "Dickinson" (created by Alena Smith). Sofia's forthcoming release as Drum & Lace semi songs is a record about self - about looking in, back, out and forward. It is a record about the nature of being human. About the emotions that we all feel, and that live in the most vulnerable and dark places within us. At first listen, each song may sound very specific and personal, but each one touches upon experiences that we all encounter as part of a collective humanity.

semi songs is written, performered and producered by Drum & Lace for violin, two cellos, piano and electronics. Drawing from her personal life and experiences, semi songs is a departure from Drum & Lace's previous releases, and yet, it makes sense. The sound of semi songs lives somewhere in the middle of Drum & Lace's body of work- somewhere between a film score and an electronic release. Just as with her other releases, semi songs is hard to put in one stylistic box, but rather lives in between boxes.

Composing on semi songs took place over the course of a few months between the end of 2017 and beginning of early 2018. The idea for this LP was inspired and instigated by Drum & Lace being asked to compose a chamber work for Los Angeles collective The Echo Society for their 2017 concert. After this experience, Drum & Lace sought to continue composing music that felt both autobiographical and extremely personal, only to find that the songs were about universal ways of feeling, shared by most.

semi songs is comprised of four songs - "Outsider Complex Part 1," "Parhelion," "Gardenia" and "Outsider Complex Part 2." The beginning and end song form book ends of sorts that, much like life events, create a cyclical nature to the work.

These collections of songs were composed for a small ensemble with light electronics specifically to create an intimate space. The sparseness of the arrangements at times allows for the different instrument's voices to speak to one another, conversing throughout different ranges and pitches, checking in with one another.

semi songs was recorded at 64Sound in Los Angeles, CA and engineered/mixed by Lori Castro. Mastering by Silas Brown at Legacy Sound in NYC. Cover art and design by Jeremiah Chu of Some All None.





