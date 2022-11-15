Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick's Day 2023 Tour Dates Announced

Dropkick Murphys are set to wrap up their very special acoustic This Machine...Theater Tour on November 19, but won't be gone from the road for long as they gear up for their annual St. Patrick's Day shows.

Dropkick Murphys have now announced the full run of dates for Pega Presents...Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick's Day 2023 Tour. The full-throttle rock tour launches March 1 in Charlotte and culminates with four hometown Boston shows, March 16, 17, 18 & 19. The Rumjacks and Jesse Ahern open most shows.

The DKM St. Patrick's Day Tour's hometown shows in Boston include March 16, 17 and 18 at the new MGM Music Hall at Fenway and March 19 at House Of Blues Boston. Very special guests Turnpike Troubadours join Dropkick Murphys for all three shows at MGM Music Hall at Fenway, while Nikki Lane also joins the bill on March 16. Tickets for March 17, 18 and 19 are sold out, but a limited number of tickets are still available for the March 16 show, which was added due to fan demand.

Tickets for the newly announced Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick's Day 2023 Tour shows go on sale this Friday, November 18 at 10:00 AM local time in most markets. Visit www.DropkickMurphys.com to purchase tickets.

Dropkick Murphys' current theater tour and new album This Machine Still Kills Fascists have received widespread praise from fans and media. In a recent show review, Americana Highways noted: "The record itself, backed by [Woody] Guthrie's kindred, rebellious spirit, hit as hard as anything the Murphys have ever done...Throughout the show, the new songs hit as well as the old favorites."

In a review of the new album This Machine Still Kills Fascists, No Depression summed up Dropkick Murphys' connection not only to Guthrie's lyrics but to his working class ethos: "No current act has done more to preserve and advance the legacy of Woody Guthrie...Nearly 60 years since his death, the struggles of working men and women and political oppression continue unabated. Those in need remain unheard by people in power. But much like Woody Guthrie, Dropkick Murphys are still out there fighting the good fight."

As a special bonus for fans, on November 19 at 9 pm CT, Dropkick Murphys will live stream the last night of their current This Machine...Theater Tour from Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium, best known as the home of the Grand Ole Opry from 1943 to 1974. Tickets for this special live stream event are available at here and include a 72-hour replay window.

Fans can also check out Dropkick Murphys online via their upcoming SiriusXM Outlaw Country Session, which premieres November 18 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT. Visit here to hear the performance.

Dropkick Murphys' album This Machine Still Kills Fascists (released via the band's Dummy Luck Music / [PIAS]) is unlike anything they've done to date: A full album of songs that bring Woody Guthrie's words to life. Not a tribute album or a collection of covers, This Machine Still Kills Fascists is a collaboration between Dropkick Murphys and Woody Guthrie - artists separated by time and space, but connected by a common philosophy - to create something entirely new.

Pega Presents...Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick's Day 2023 Tour Dates

Date City Venue Wed., Mar. 1 Charlotte, NC Fillmore * Thu., Mar. 2 Atlanta, GA The Eastern * Fri., Mar. 3 Orlando, FL House of Blues * Sat., Mar. 4 St. Petersburg, FL Janus Live * Sun., Mar. 5 Pensacola, FL Vinyl Music Hall * Tue., Mar. 7 Huntsville, AL Mars Music Hall * Wed., Mar. 8 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room * Fri., Mar. 10 Louisville, KY Old Forester's Paristown Hall * Sat., Mar. 11 Milwaukee, WI UW Milwaukee Panther Arena (solo show) Sun., Mar. 12 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe * Mon., Mar. 13 Columbus, OH Kemba Live! * Tue., Mar. 14 Wilkes-Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza * Thu., Mar. 16 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway ** Fri., Mar. 17 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway *** (SOLD OUT) Sat., Mar. 18 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway **** (SOLD OUT) Sun., Mar. 19 Boston, MA House of Blues * (SOLD OUT)

* with The Rumjacks & Jesse Ahern

** with Turnpike Troubadours & Nikki Lane

*** with Turnpike Troubadours & The Rumjacks

**** with Turnpike Troubadours & Jesse Ahern