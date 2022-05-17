Drive-by Truckers Share New Song 'The Driver'

Drive-By Truckers have announced today's premiere of "The Driver," the latest track from their upcoming 14th studio album, Welcome 2 Club XIII. An official lyric video is streaming now at YouTube. Welcome 2 Club XIII arrives via ATO Records on Friday, June 3. Pre-orders are available now.

A hypnotic introduction to the album's sprawling autobiography, "The Driver" kicks off Welcome 2 Club XIII with a darkly thrilling epic punctuated with lead-heavy riffs and Mississippi-bred singer-songwriter Schaefer Llana's unearthly backing vocals.

"Around the same era of Club XIII, I spent a lot of time driving around late at night when I couldn't sleep," says founding member/vocalist/guitarist Patterson Hood, "listening to music loud and often having a beer or two. Sometimes during those drives I'd have these epiphanies about what to do with my life - like listening to Tim by The Replacements not long after it came out and deciding to drop out of school to try and make this whole band thing work."

Welcome 2 Club XIII also includes the spirited, horn-blasted "Every Single Storied Flameout" and the album's swinging centerpiece, "Welcome 2 Club XIII," both available now at all DSPs and streaming services; the latter track - which pays homage to the Muscle Shoals honky-tonk where founding members Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley got their start - is joined by an official music video streaming now via YouTube.

Arriving as Drive-By Truckers enters its 26th year, Welcome 2 Club XIII marks a sharp departure from the trenchant commentary of The Unraveling and The New OK (both released in 2020). Produced by longtime Drive-By Truckers collaborator David Barbe and mainly recorded at his studio in Athens, GA, Welcome 2 Club XIII took shape over the course of three frenetic days in summer 2021 - a doubly extraordinary feat considering that the band had no prior intentions of making a new album.

Featuring background vocals from the likes of Margo Price, R.E.M.'s Mike Mills, and Mississippi-bred singer/songwriter Schaefer Llana, Welcome 2 Club XIII was recorded live with most songs cut in one or two takes, fully harnessing Drive-By Truckers' freewheeling energy. Songs like the softly stunning "Wilder Days" see the band - whose lineup also includes keyboardist/guitarist Jay Gonzalez, bassist Matt Patton, and drummer Brad Morgan - looking back on their formative years with both deadpan pragmatism and profound tenderness, instilling each song with the kind of lived-in detail that invites bittersweet reminiscence of your own misspent youth.

"Cooley and I have been playing together for 37 years now," Hood says. "That first band might have failed miserably on a commercial level, but I'm really proud of what we did back then. It had a lot to do with who we ended up becoming."

Drive-By Truckers are currently celebrating Welcome 2 Club XIII with a marathon live schedule, including top-billed festival dates, and North American, European, and UK headline tours. For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.drivebytruckers.com/shows.

DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS LIVE 2022

MAY

24 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia Club †

26 - Stockholm, Sweden - Berns †

27 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller †

28 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio †

29 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train †

31 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle †

JUNE

1 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus †

2 - Koln, Germany - Kantine †

3 - Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma †

5 - Raalte, Netherlands - Ribs & Blues *

6 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso †

7 - Brighton, UK - Chalk †

8 - London, UK - O2 Forum †

9 - Leeds, UK - Leeds University Stylus †

11 - Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street †

12 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 TV Studio †

14 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 (Jupiler Zaal) †

15 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie †

17 - Mendizabala, Vitoria-Gasteiz - Azkena Rock Festival *

19 - Eridge Park, UK - Black Deer Festival *

JULY

14 - Breckenridge, CO - Riverwalk Center

15 - Denver, CO - Levitt Pavilion

16 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads

19 - Omaha, NE - Falconwood Park

20 - Minneapolis, MN - Utepils Brewing

22 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place

23 - Dayton, OH - Dayton Masonic Center

24 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bell's Beer Garden

27 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre

29 -S t. Louis, MO - Open Highway Music Festival *

30 - Maryville, TN - The Shed

31 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

AUGUST

2 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

4 - Deerfield, MA - Tree House Brewing Company

5 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

8 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre

10 - Isle of Palms, SC - The Windjammer

11 - Isle of Palms, SC - The Windjammer

12 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

13 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns

SEPTEMBER

17 -Louisville, KY -Bourbon & Beyond *

* Festival Appearance

† w/Special Guest Jerry Joseph