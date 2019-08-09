Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Team Up With Lori McKenna On New Track
Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors are set to release new album Dragons next week, Aug. 16th via Thirty Tigers. Ahead of its release, he's sharing "You Want What You Can't Have (feat. Lori McKenna)," McKenna lends her vocals and songwriting talents here and also wrote with Drew on another album track, "Make It Look So Easy." Listen on your favorite streaming service here.
Holcomb elaborated on the path that led to his most collaborative LP yet and how working with McKenna came about:
I have never worked harder on songwriting than I have on this upcoming album. Usually, I write 15-20 songs in a 3-5 month period of time before recording a new album. Once I start recording, I don't write very much between then and when it is time to make a new one. Of course, I collect ideas and keep things locked away, but actually sitting down to write, that has happened less and less over the years. But with this album, I decided to work all the time on songwriting. As soon as the Souvenir tour started, I started writing 2-3 days a week for over a year, and that included writing songs with other songwriters and artists friends.
Lori McKenna is a legend. She is a back to back Song of the Year Grammy winner for her songs "Humble and Kind" (recorded by Tim McGraw) and "Girl Crush" (recorded by Little Big Town). She is an award winning recording artist. She is a mother of five and a wonderful human being.
We became friends at Moon River in 2016 when she played in the Songwriter Pre-Festival VIP party with myself and Sean McConnell. She offered to write with me and I knew I would be a fool not to take her up on it.
Last Fall, during a slow touring season, I flew up to Boston where Lori lives with her husband Gene and their 5 kids. Their house is a warm hub of activity and reminded me of my home growing up. I was up there for 2-3 days and we wrote 3 songs together. This one is my favorite. We got to talking about how much social media reveals our insecurities, our jealousies, and no matter how successful people are, we all have to fight for contentment in a world of comparison, greed, and dissatisfaction. It is a heavy song in a big light melody and rhythm. Once we were in the studio, this is the last song that we recorded, late at night, when we thought we were already done. We weren't sure this song was right for the record, but we recorded it in just a few takes and knew immediately it was perfect. Will, Rich, and Nathan brought this song to life for me in a way I had not imagined it during the writing process. That is one of the beautiful things about the studio. It can inject a whole new vision into a song in a way that surpasses the songwriter's vision. Lori came by and lent her wonderful vocals to the song as well. I hope you enjoy this new song.
- Drew Holcomb
Out August 16th via Thirty Tigers
1. Family
2. End of the World
3. But I'll Never Forget the Way You Make Me Feel (feat. Ellie Holcomb)
4. Dragons (feat. The Lone Bellow)
5. See the World (feat. Ellie Holcomb)
6. You Want What You Can't Have (feat. Lori McKenna)
7. Maybe (feat. Natalie Hemby)
8. Make It Look So Easy
9. You Never Leave My Heart
10. Bittersweet
Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors kick off a very busy touring season this weekend with appearances at Bright Lights Belhaven Nights & Railbird Festival. Next week, he'll celebrate the release of Dragons with an in-store at Grimey's in Nashville on release day, followed by a performance at the Grande Ole Opry on Saturday, August 17th. After a performance at Moon River Music Festival, the festival Holcomb founded and hosts, on Sept. 7&8, the band is set for a headlining slot at this year's AmericanaFest in Nashville before they kick off their fall headlining tour at the Ryman on Sept. 14th.
Holcomb also announced last week that he and wife Ellie will return to Memphis & Nashville this year for Drew & Ellie's Neighborly Christmas this December. Full dates are below and for the most up to date information, please visit www.drewholcomb.com.
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
August 10 @ Bright Lights Belhaven Nights in Jackson, MS
August 11 @ Railbird Festival in Lexington, KY
September 7-8 @ Moon River Music Festival in Chattanooga, TN (SOLD OUT)
September 10-15 @ AmericanaFest in Nashville, TN
September 14 @ The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN
September 19 @ Thalia Hall in Chicago, IL^
September 20 @ Varsity Theatre in Minneapolis, MN^
September 21 @ Majestic Theatre in Madison, WI^
September 25 @ Lyric Fine Arts Theatre in Birmingham, IL
September 26 @ Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte, NC
September 27 @ Lincoln Theatre in Raleigh NC
September 28 @ Jefferson Center in Roanoke, VA
October 2 @ Charleston Music Hall in Charleston, SC
October 3 @ The Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, TN
October 4 @ Variety Playhouse in Atlanta, GA
October 5 @ HOB in Orlando, FL*
October 9 @ George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville, AR
October 10 @ Common Grounds in Waco, TX
October 11 @ The Heights Theater in Houston, TX
October 12 @ The Statler in Dallas, TX
October 13 @ Austin City Limits in Austin, TX
October 15 @ Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City, OK
October 16 @ Liberty Hall in Lawrence, KS
October 17 @ Old Rock House in St. Louis, MO
October 18 @ Germantown Performing Arts Center in Memphis, TN
October 19 @ Saenger Theatre in Hattiesburg, MS
October 22 @ City Winery in Boston, MA
October 23 @ World Café Live in Philadelphia, PA
October 24 @ Gramercy Theatre in New York, NY
October 25 @ Union Stage in Washington, DC
October 28 @ Ford Center for Performing Arts in Oxford, MS
October 29 @ Bologna Performing Arts Center in Cleveland, MS
November 12 @ Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, CA
November 13 @ Troubadour in Los Angeles, CA
November 14 @ Great American Music Hall in San Francisco, CA
November 15 @ Aladdin Theater in Portland, OR
November 16 @ Neptune Theater in Seattle, WA
December 7 @ Orpheum Theatre (Neighborly Christmas) in Memphis, TN
December 9 @ Schermerhorn Symphony Center (Neighborly Christmas) in Nashville, TN
February 3-10 @ Cayamo Cruise in Tampa, FL
^ -Dan Rodriguez Supports
* - Support TBA
All other dates w/ support from Birdtalker