Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dream Unending Release Audio Sampler for 'Song of Salvation'

Dream Unending Release Audio Sampler for 'Song of Salvation'

Dream Unending will return with a new album, Song of Salvation, on November 11.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 07, 2022  

Dream Unending will return with a new album, Song of Salvation, on November 11th and today, the group has issued an audio sampler for the album. Additionally, pre-orders for Song of Salvation have launched via 20 Buck Spin.

Dream Unending's Derrick Vella comments: If Tide Turns Eternal is a bungalow, then Song of Salvation is a high-rise... big, glacial, heavy riffs and exploratory clean sections that stretch out a bit more. It feels like a hyper-detailed account of the quest for joy and meaning but still exploring the pitfalls and hiccups along the way. It's an album about answering your own cry for help."

He continues, "After making Tide Turns Eternal, we had developed a sort of blueprint on how to approach making music like this remotely. With comfort and confidence in our corner, we had the chance to be more meticulous with mapping out the songs, and how much we wanted to throw at the wall. It was a real pleasure to bring more friends into the mix as well with small but impactful appearances throughout the album. I always think of music as expressions of certain colours and I wanted to fill the canvas with some variety as Song of Salvation progresses."

Dream Unending released their debut album last November, which was a marked shift in musical ambition for Derrick Vella (Tomb Mold) and Justin DeTore (Innumerable Forms, Sumerlands).

While structured with a foot firmly in Death / Doom, a far loftier purpose and progressivism was its hallmark, as such distancing itself from others pursuing the style. Now returning only a year later with the stunning Song of Salvation, that exploratory zeal is given substantially greater allowance to soar and shine.

This new 5-song LP continues Dream Unending's rapid evolution, and the boundless panorama of Song of Salvation is, crucially and intrinsically, a continued departure from limiting genre norms and an adept redefining of them.

Listen here:




From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Watch THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE Teaser TrailerVIDEO: Watch THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE Teaser Trailer
October 6, 2022

The film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. Watch the video teaser now!
VIDEO: SundanceTV & AMC+ Share TRUE CRIME STORY: INDEFENSIBLE TrailerVIDEO: SundanceTV & AMC+ Share TRUE CRIME STORY: INDEFENSIBLE Trailer
October 6, 2022

SundanceTV and AMC+ are excited to share an all-new teaser for the sardonic and eye-opening six-part series True Crime Story: Indefensible. In True Crime Story: Indefensible, comedian Jena Friedman (Academy Award nominated writer and WGA winner of Borat 2) travels the country to unspool real cases on the ground. Watch the new video trailer now!
VIDEO: Watch Linda Emond, Jayne Houdyshell & More in the CAUSEWAY Film TrailerVIDEO: Watch Linda Emond, Jayne Houdyshell & More in the CAUSEWAY Film Trailer
October 6, 2022

Watch the video trailer for 'Causeway,' a new film directed by Lila Neugebauer ('The Waverly Gallery') starring Jennifer Lawrence, Tony winner Jayne Houdyshell ('The Music Man,' 'The Humans'), Linda Emond ('Cabaret,' 'Death of a Salesman'), Stephen McKinley Henderson ('A Doll's House Part 2'), Brian Tyree Henry (“Lobby Hero,' 'The Book of Mormon').
VIDEO: Hasan Minhaj & Time for Change Foundation Founder Kim Carter Appear on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVIDEO: Hasan Minhaj & Time for Change Foundation Founder Kim Carter Appear on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
October 6, 2022

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester” star proudly proclaims to Jennifer the love he has for his 94.5 year-old grandmother who lives in India and survived COVID.  Hasan goes on to share their beautiful bond and his grandmother’s gift of poetry.  Then, watch videos of Hasan and Jennifer playing a revealing game of “Would You Rather!”
Shamir to Support Lucius on Tour in NovemberShamir to Support Lucius on Tour in November
October 6, 2022

Philadelphia’s Vegas-born multidisciplinary indie rock tour de force Shamir will join Lucius on tour in November, bringing his enthralling live show to stages across the US. Before he hits the road, you can catch Shamir at Philly Music Fest on October 14th, with Mt. Joy, Mannequin Pussy, Low Cut Connie, Ron Gallo and more. 