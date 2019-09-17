Dream Company Shares Single 'Days in Blue'

'Days in Blue' is the title for the new Dream Company single that marks the beginning of a new adventure for the Italian group who unleash these 3.39 minutes of powerful melodic hard rock.

This song is the tracklist opener of their new album 'The wildest season", to be released by Tanzan Music Records on October 15th.

The debut full lenght is the most important moment in the history of Dream Company. Born as a Bon Jovi tribute, the band growth on stage performing more than 600 concerts all over Europe during the last 13 years.

The actual line up was the right one for the big step to become something else and to record an album with original compositions. A celebration of the band's musical path, based on the experience acquired during the years and enriched by the signature left by all the people who crossed the group's life.

A musical portrait composed by the songs contained in this album, each one telling a story: there's someone who's "Scared To Be Loved", someone angry because of a world full of "Liars", someone who need to kill "The Ghost" living inside his mind, someone who needs his own "Revolution", the only way to change the world.

"Days in blue" talks about the separation between two lovers and the days that come after it, lived with sadness waiting for time to heal all wounds. This story is showed in the new video directed by Moviedel Italia Production.

The new records produced by Mario Percudani (Hungryheart, Hardline), will be presented with a special live show at HT Factory in Milan on September 21st, as opening act for Hardline (Frontiers Records).

Dream Company line up features as singer, Tanzan Music artist Giulio Garghentini, who released his solo album 'Believe' with the italian record label in 2013; Stefano Scola bass player for Hungryheart; Enrico Modini on guitar and piano and Davide Colombi on drums.





